Time for Fabs’s Five Sleepers and Streamers! For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy football player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Note: Starting percentages are from Sleeper.

Week 11 Sleepers and Streamers

Cam Ward at Cowboys (5% started): Ward has scored 19-plus fantasy points in each of his last two games, so he’s getting hot at the right time with bye-maggedon week upon us. This week, the Titans quarterback faces a pathetic Cowboys defense that just gave up over 500 yards of offense to the 49ers. Six quarterbacks have scored 19-plus points against them, too, so Ward is a nice streamer.

Kyle Monangai vs. Saints (8% started): Assuming he returns to work this week for the Bears, Monangai will be a viable streamer against the Saints. Before missing time due to injuries, he had scored 20-plus points in two of his first four games. New Orleans was roasted by the Panthers' Chuba Hubbard last week, and their defense has allowed the seventh-most points per game to backs since Week 5.

Kaelon Black vs. Vikings (7% started): Black has seen at least 11 touches in three straight games for the 49ers, and he looked great last week against the hapless Cowboys. This week’s matchup against the Vikings isn’t great on paper, but desperate times call for desperate measures. So if you’re looking for a flex starter during bye-mageddon, Black is worth a roll of the dice.

Ryan Flournoy vs. Titans (28% started): Flournoy posted 19.1 points against the 49ers last week, and he has scored 11 or more points in five of his last six games. So despite playing behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in Dallas, Flournoy is a nice streamer against the Titans. Their pass defense has surrendered the most fantasy points per game to wideouts since Week 5.

RYAN FLOURNOY ON 4TH DOWN



SFvsDAL on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/bEPXUSFH1P — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026

Mike Gesicki at Commanders (37% started): Gesicki has had two straight stink bombs, scoring a combined five fantasy points. However, a matchup against Washington makes him a streamer. Their defense has allowed the second-most points and the fifth-most points per route run over the last six weeks, and five tight ends have scored 17-plus points against them.

More Sleepers & Streamers

Aaron Rodgers at Eagles (30%): Rodgers posted a modest stat line last week, but he faces an Eagles defense that has allowed 17-plus points to six quarterbacks next.

Rodgers posted a modest stat line last week, but he faces an Eagles defense that has allowed 17-plus points to six quarterbacks next. Courtland Sutton vs. Raiders (9%): Sutton has flex value in a plus matchup against the Raiders, especially if Jaylen Waddle (concussion) is unable to play in Week 11.

Sutton has flex value in a plus matchup against the Raiders, especially if Jaylen Waddle (concussion) is unable to play in Week 11. Michael Mayer at Broncos (8%): Mayer could be a top-10 tight end if Brock Bowers (ankle) is inactive against a Broncos defense that has been generous to tight ends.

Mayer could be a top-10 tight end if Brock Bowers (ankle) is inactive against a Broncos defense that has been generous to tight ends. Bengals defense at Commanders (34%): The Bengals defense ranks eighth in fantasy points at the position, and this week's matchup against the Commanders is favorable.

The Bengals defense ranks eighth in fantasy points at the position, and this week's matchup against the Commanders is favorable. Lions defense vs. Buccaneers (22%): The Lions defense might be facing rookie Jalon Daniels if Baker Mayfield is out, so keep tabs on the Tampa quarterback situation.

The Lions defense might be facing rookie Jalon Daniels if Baker Mayfield is out, so keep tabs on the Tampa quarterback situation. Harrison Butker vs. Cardinals (14%): Butker is having a bad season in the stat sheets, but Arizona has allowed 10 or more points to three different kickers since Week 7.

Butker is having a bad season in the stat sheets, but Arizona has allowed 10 or more points to three different kickers since Week 7. Ryan Fitzgerald vs. Ravens (6%): Fitzgerald scored 12.9 fantasy points last week, and the Ravens have allowed nearly 11 points per game to kickers since Week 5.