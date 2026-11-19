Week 11: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players

Making trades is one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of playing fantasy football, and it’s never too early to start improving your roster. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading, you’re not trying!” Here are five players you should buy low, and five players to sell high ahead of this weekend. For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy football player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Week 11 Fantasy Buy-Lows



Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings: Cousins is coming off one of his worst stat lines of 2026, scoring fewer than 15.4 fantasy points in a win over the Packers. Of course, he didn’t have Jordan Addison or T.J. Hockenson, both of whom were inactive. That makes Cousins a nice trade target, especially given his favorable schedule during the fantasy football postseason.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers: Warren is still going to cost a bunch, but he's coming off his worst stat line of the season, so it can’t hurt to inquire about his availability. If you’re good enough to reach the fantasy postseason, Warren faces bad defenses (Ravens, Panthers and Titans) in all three of those weeks. He could help you win a fantasy football championship.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers: Jacobs is a massive risk, but no risk it, no fantasy biscuit, right? The Packers are on a bye and Jacobs is coming off finger surgery, but there has been talk that he could be back as soon as their Nov. 25 game against the Rams (Week 12). Jacobs has a very favorable schedule the rest of the season, so go ahead and try to pluck him away in a trade.

Carnell Tate, WR, Titans: Tate has missed time with a shoulder injury, which might make him an even more attractive buy-low candidate. If he’s able to return this weekend, he’d get a plus matchup against the pathetic Cowboys defense. The rookie has the third-most favorable slate of games among wideouts, based on fantasy points, too, so he’s a nice trade target this week.

Colston Loveland, TE, Bears: This isn’t your traditional buy-low candidate, though Loveland has seen his fantasy points decline in each of the last three games. He’s also averaging just 9.3 fantasy points per game, which is not what you would call elite fantasy production. The good news is that Loveland has the fifth-easiest rest-of-season schedule for tight ends.

Week 11 Fantasy Sell-Highs

Bryce Young, QB, Panthers: Young has scored 19-plus fantasy points in five of nine games, and he has a good matchup against the Ravens next. Then the matchups become brutal. Not only does he have to face road games against the Vikings, Buccaneers and Steelers down the stretch, but Young also faces the Seahawks in fantasy championship week. Sell him right now.

Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens: Henry scored a pair of touchdowns and 19 fantasy points against the Chargers, so I think now is the time to trade him. The King has failed to rush for more than 58 yards in five straight games, and he has averaged more than 3.4 yards per rush in one of those games. The schedule isn’t great either, and the Ravens aren’t making a postseason run.

DERRICK HENRY TOUCHDOWN!!



Tune in on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/I2jGQZzCPg — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 17, 2026

George Pickens, WR, Cowboys: Pickens went nuclear last week, scoring three touchdowns and 43.5 fantasy points in a loss to the Niners. That’s more points than he scored in his previous three games combined, and it’s one of only two games in which he has gone over 15.7 points this season. Pickens’ value won’t get any higher, so put him on the block and see what happens.

Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, 49ers: Samuel had a massive stat line last week, scoring twice and posting 25.9 points in a win over the Cowboys. He’s not playing the Cowboys every week (LOL), and the matchups will be tough down the stretch. In fact, the Niners have the second-toughest rest-of-season strength of schedule, starting this week against the Vikings. Sell Deebo now.

George Kittle, TE, 49ers: Let me be clear … you should not trade Kittle for anything less than a high-end quarterback, running back or wide receiver. If you can’t find that kind of deal, just keep him. The reason I’d sell high is that tight end is a mess right now, and Kittle has to face the Vikings, Seahawks and Rams in three of his next four games. Put him on the block and see what happens.