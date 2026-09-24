Week 3 Buy-Low, Sell-High Players: Time To Trade Patrick Mahomes?

Week 3: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players

Making trades is one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of playing fantasy football, and it’s never too early to start improving your roster. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading, you’re not trying!” Here are five players you should buy low and five players to sell high this week. For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Week 3 Fantasy Football Buy Lows

Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals: Burrow ranks 20th in fantasy points among quarterbacks, but that will no doubt improve … How could it not with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as part of his arsenal? His schedule is also going to ease up after this weekend’s matchup against the Steelers.

Joe Burrow LAUNCHES it to Ja'Marr Chase for the TD 🔥



CINvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/4eiw31KRRE — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026



Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals: Love has disappointed after two weeks, ranking just 23rd among running backs. He did see a higher touch share in Week 2 (35.3%) compared to Week 1 (21.3%), so the fantasy points will come. Look for the rookie to start producing soon.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers: I know, Jacobs is on the commissioner’s exempt list, and we don’t know when he’ll be back. That also makes him extremely cheap to acquire in a trade, and, in a best-case scenario, you might have him back for the second half and the fantasy playoffs.

Jameson Williams, WR, Lions: Williams is a frustrating player to have; the highs are high, and the lows are low. Right now, we’re in a low period (he’s the WR57 after two weeks). As a result, his price tag has fallen. Realize that before you try to buy low, though, that he’s a very volatile receiver.

Colston Loveland, TE, Bears: Loveland went from a major breakout candidate and the third tight end picked in drafts to being statistically invisible after two weeks. If you’re thinking things can’t possibly get worse (he’s the TE76!), now would be the time to buy love on Loveland.

Week 3 Fantasy Football Sell Highs

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs: Mahomes wasn’t drafted to be a fantasy starter based on ADP (QB14-QB15), so managers who picked him likely have another solid quarterback. If that’s the case, I’d look to move Mahomes, perhaps to those have injured quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels.

Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings: Jones saw a ridiculous 59% touch share last week in the first game without Jordan Mason. That’s not sustainable, especially for a 32-year-old running back, and Jones will see his stock fall back to earth once Mason returns. Try to flip him right now.

Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers: Coker was a late-round pick in drafts, but after two weeks, he has scored more fantasy points than all but four wideouts! That sounds like the perfect sell-high player to me. I simply don’t think Coker can sustain this level of production season-long.

Denzel Boston, WR, Browns: Boston has scored a touchdown in each of his first two games as a pro, and he's now seemingly the top option in the Browns' passing game. Everything is up for debate about this offense, though, including the quarterback, so I’d put him on the block.

Week 3 Fantasy Waiver Wire: Target Denzel Boston, Jonah Coleman@SInow https://t.co/2nSGDuhTib — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) September 21, 2026

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills: Kincaid has been amazing, ranking behind only Trey McBride in fantasy points among tight ends. I do wonder, however, if he can sustain this pace, and Kincaid has often been unreliable in the past due to injuries. He’s well worth shopping right now.