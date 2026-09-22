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Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott tossed four touchdown passes (with no picks) in Week 2 vs. the Commanders.
Michael Fabiano|
Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dak Prescott, Cowboys | Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Week 3 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments. 

Big-name quarterbacks such as Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow have had slow starts, while the likes of Bryce Young (the current No. 2 fantasy quarterback behind Josh Allen) and Tyler Shough are just two of a handful of field generals who have seriously outplayed their preseason expectations. We also saw three major injuries in Week 2, as Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Jaxson Dart went down. That means backups Tyson Bagent, Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston will start this week. 

Coincidentally, Williams was on the cover of the latest edition of the Madden video game.

With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings; a few players you picked late in drafts have moved up (hello, Young and Shough), while some projected fantasy starters, like Herbert and Bo Nix, have moved down.

So, here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!

Week 3 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

vs. LAC

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

at DAL

3

Patrick Mahomes

KC

at MIA

4

Brock Purdy

SF

vs. ARI

5

Tyler Shough

NO

vs. LV

6

Dak Prescott

DAL

vs. BAL

7

Jalen Hurts

PHI

at CHI

8

Jared Goff

DET

vs. NYJ

9

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

vs. NE

10

Joe Burrow

CIN

at PIT

11

Matthew Stafford

LAR

at DEN

12

Bryce Young

CAR

at CLE

13

Drake Maye

NE

at JAC

14

Jordan Love

GB

vs. ATL

15

Justin Herbert

LAC

at BUF

16

Kyler Murray

MIN

at TB

17

Drew Lock

SEA

at WAS

18

Bo Nix

DEN

vs. LAR

19

Kirk Cousins

LV

at NO

20

Malik Willis

MIA

vs. KC

21

Baker Mayfield

TB

vs. MIN

22

Geno Smith

NYJ

at DET

23

C.J. Stroud

HOU

at IND

24

Jameis Winston

NYG

vs. TEN

25

Daniel Jones

IND

vs. HOU

26

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

at SF

27

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

vs. CIN

28

Cam Ward

TEN

at NYG

29

Deshaun Watson

CLE

vs. CAR

30

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

at GB

31

Marcus Mariota

WAS

vs. SEA

32

Tyson Bagent

CHI

vs. PHI

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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