Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Week 3 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments.
Big-name quarterbacks such as Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow have had slow starts, while the likes of Bryce Young (the current No. 2 fantasy quarterback behind Josh Allen) and Tyler Shough are just two of a handful of field generals who have seriously outplayed their preseason expectations. We also saw three major injuries in Week 2, as Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Jaxson Dart went down. That means backups Tyson Bagent, Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston will start this week.
Coincidentally, Williams was on the cover of the latest edition of the Madden video game.
With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings; a few players you picked late in drafts have moved up (hello, Young and Shough), while some projected fantasy starters, like Herbert and Bo Nix, have moved down.
So, here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!
Week 3 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
vs. LAC
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
at DAL
3
Patrick Mahomes
KC
at MIA
4
Brock Purdy
SF
vs. ARI
5
Tyler Shough
NO
vs. LV
6
Dak Prescott
DAL
vs. BAL
7
Jalen Hurts
PHI
at CHI
8
Jared Goff
DET
vs. NYJ
9
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
vs. NE
10
Joe Burrow
CIN
at PIT
11
Matthew Stafford
LAR
at DEN
12
Bryce Young
CAR
at CLE
13
Drake Maye
NE
at JAC
14
Jordan Love
GB
vs. ATL
15
Justin Herbert
LAC
at BUF
16
Kyler Murray
MIN
at TB
17
Drew Lock
SEA
at WAS
18
Bo Nix
DEN
vs. LAR
19
Kirk Cousins
LV
at NO
20
Malik Willis
MIA
vs. KC
21
Baker Mayfield
TB
vs. MIN
22
Geno Smith
NYJ
at DET
23
C.J. Stroud
HOU
at IND
24
Jameis Winston
NYG
vs. TEN
25
Daniel Jones
IND
vs. HOU
26
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
at SF
27
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
vs. CIN
28
Cam Ward
TEN
at NYG
29
Deshaun Watson
CLE
vs. CAR
30
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
at GB
31
Marcus Mariota
WAS
vs. SEA
32
Tyson Bagent
CHI
vs. PHI
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano