Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments.

Big-name quarterbacks such as Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow have had slow starts, while the likes of Bryce Young (the current No. 2 fantasy quarterback behind Josh Allen) and Tyler Shough are just two of a handful of field generals who have seriously outplayed their preseason expectations. We also saw three major injuries in Week 2, as Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Jaxson Dart went down. That means backups Tyson Bagent, Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston will start this week.

Coincidentally, Williams was on the cover of the latest edition of the Madden video game.

With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings; a few players you picked late in drafts have moved up (hello, Young and Shough), while some projected fantasy starters, like Herbert and Bo Nix, have moved down.

So, here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!

Week 3 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Josh Allen BUF vs. LAC 2 Lamar Jackson BAL at DAL 3 Patrick Mahomes KC at MIA 4 Brock Purdy SF vs. ARI 5 Tyler Shough NO vs. LV 6 Dak Prescott DAL vs. BAL 7 Jalen Hurts PHI at CHI 8 Jared Goff DET vs. NYJ 9 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. NE 10 Joe Burrow CIN at PIT 11 Matthew Stafford LAR at DEN 12 Bryce Young CAR at CLE 13 Drake Maye NE at JAC 14 Jordan Love GB vs. ATL 15 Justin Herbert LAC at BUF 16 Kyler Murray MIN at TB 17 Drew Lock SEA at WAS 18 Bo Nix DEN vs. LAR 19 Kirk Cousins LV at NO 20 Malik Willis MIA vs. KC 21 Baker Mayfield TB vs. MIN 22 Geno Smith NYJ at DET 23 C.J. Stroud HOU at IND 24 Jameis Winston NYG vs. TEN 25 Daniel Jones IND vs. HOU 26 Jacoby Brissett ARI at SF 27 Aaron Rodgers PIT vs. CIN 28 Cam Ward TEN at NYG 29 Deshaun Watson CLE vs. CAR 30 Michael Penix Jr. ATL at GB 31 Marcus Mariota WAS vs. SEA 32 Tyson Bagent CHI vs. PHI