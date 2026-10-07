Week 5 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Quarterbacks

Week 5 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Chiefs, Panthers

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings For Week 5

Josh Allen at Rams (Mon.) Jared Goff at Cardinals Dak Prescott vs. Buccaneers (Thurs.) Matthew Stafford vs. Bills (Mon.) Brock Purdy at Seahawks Joe Burrow at Dolphins Trevor Lawrence vs. Eagles (London) Drake Maye vs. Raiders Tyler Shough vs. Vikings Jacoby Brissett vs. Lions

Complete Week 5 quarterback rankings

Week 5 Start ’Em Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Jared Goff at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Goff has opened the season on absolute fire, posting 19-plus fantasy points in three straight games. He’s averaging more than 300 passing yards per game with nine touchdown passes and no interceptions, and this week’s matchup in Arizona is very favorable. Arzona's D has allowed the fifth-most points to quarterbacks, and no team has allowed more points per dropback. The projected points total is also in the mid-50s, so start the Lions quarterback.

Start ’Em

Brock Purdy at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Purdy has been awesome for the 49ers this season, scoring the second-most fantasy points among quarterbacks. So why does he needed to be listed as a start? Well, it's because he faces a Seahawks defense on the road that has allowed the second-fewest points and the fifth-fewest points per dropback to quarterbacks. So the matchup is brutal … but that shouldn’t stop you from starting him. Look for Purdy to deliver a decent floor in this contest.

Matthew Stafford vs. Bills (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Stafford has been terribly unreliable this season, scoring 20-plus points in two games and fewer than 10 points in two others. I’m sticking with him this week, though, as the Rams face a Bills defense that has surrendered the fourth-most points and the sixth-most points per dropback to quarterbacks. The projected points total in this game is in the mid-50s as well, so Vegas is expecting a high-scoring game on Monday night.

Drake Maye vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Maye finally had a good fantasy performance in Week 4, scoring 26.2 fantasy points in a win over the Bills. That doesn’t mean he’s back to being a must-start every week, but you can use him when the matchup is favorable. That’s the case this week, as the Patriots face a Raiders defense that has allowed a combined 40.8 fantasy points to quarterbacks in their last two games. Look for Maye to post a respectable stat line.

Drake Maye's huge day led the Patriots to a win in Buffalo 🙌 @FedEx pic.twitter.com/BZe1LtAkVP — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

Jacoby Brissett vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Brissett really has had just one strong game in the stat sheets after four weeks, but it’s tough to ignore a matchup against the Lions. This is a team that has allowed every quarterback to score 21-plus points against them this season, and no defense has allowed more fantasy points to the position. What’s more, Detroit has given up 21.4 more points to field generals than any other team. This will be a shootout, so stream the Cardinals QB.

More Starts

Dak Prescott vs. Buccaneers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Joe Burrow at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jayden Daniels vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Quarterback Streamers

Aaron Rodgers vs. Colts (4%): Rodgers has scored 20-plus points in each of his last two games, and the Colts have allowed the sixth-most points to enemy quarterbacks.

Rodgers has scored 20-plus points in each of his last two games, and the Colts have allowed the sixth-most points to enemy quarterbacks. Cam Ward vs. Texans (4%): Ward has produced just one good fantasy stat line, but he faces a Texans defense that has allowed the eighth-most points to quarterbacks.

Ward has produced just one good fantasy stat line, but he faces a Texans defense that has allowed the eighth-most points to quarterbacks. Jameis Winston at Commanders (3%): Winston had three touchdown passes a week ago, and Washington has allowed the second-most points to quarterbacks.

Week 5 Sit ’Em Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Jalen Hurts at Jaguars (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Hurts is in a major rut in the stat sheets, scoring no more than 16.2 points in three straight games. And in his last two, he has averaged a mere 13.1 points. With Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert banged up and a matchup against the Jaguars next, Hurts certainly isn’t a must-start player. After four weeks, Jacksonville's D has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per offensive dropback.

Sit ’Em

Justin Herbert vs. Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Herbert has been absolutely brutal in the first four weeks, completing just 59.7% of his passes with a 48.7% on-target rate. And even with Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss banged up, I’d still avoid Herbert against the Broncos. The Chargers' offense has been brutal, averaging the fewest points and committing 10 giveaways, tied for the most in the league. So outside of Superflex leagues, I’m sitting Herbert.

Jordan Love vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Love has been tough to trust this season, scoring fewer than 14 fantasy points in two of his past three games. He also has been held to fewer than four fantasy points in two of his last three games against this week’s opponent, Chicago. The Bears have held all but one quarterback to fewer than 13 points this season (partially due to the opponents), but I can easily find 12 quarterbacks I’d start over the Packers' Love this weekend.

Kirk Cousins at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Cousins is ninth in fantasy points at quarterback (no, that's not a misprint). He has thrown three touchdowns in three of four games, and he has scored 20-plus points in three straight games. Still, I’d be wary of a matchup against the Patriots. Their defense has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points per dropback after four weeks, so Cousins should be limited to starting only in Superflex fantasy leagues.

Deshaun Watson at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Dare I say it … Watson has actually looked good in recent games for the Browns, scoring 19-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games. However, he’s still not a trustworthy fantasy starter, and a matchup against the Jets makes him a tough sell this week. Their defense has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points per dropback, and only one opposing field general (Jared Goff) has beaten them for more than 13.8 points this season.

More Sits

Malik Willis vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

C.J. Stroud at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sam Darnold vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET Fox)