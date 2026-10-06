Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without Patrick Mahomes and the surprisingly productive Bryce Young. After four weeks, he’s a top-five quarterback!

This week’s rankings include some risers in Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett, and there are a number of good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of quarterbacks have also seen their value fall, none more than former fantasy star Justin Herbert. He’s now outside the top 20 after posting four brutal stat lines.

Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 5 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Josh Allen BUF at LAR 2 Jared Goff DET at ARI 3 Dak Prescott DAL vs. TB 4 Brock Purdy SF at SEA 5 Matthew Stafford LAR vs. BUF 6 Joe Burrow CIN at MIA 7 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. PHI 8 Tyler Shough NO vs. MIN 9 Drake Maye NE vs. LV 10 Jayden Daniels WAS vs. NYG 11 Jacoby Brissett ARI vs. DET 12 Kyler Murray MIN at NO 13 Bo Nix DEN at LAC 14 Jalen Hurts PHI at JAC 15 Jordan Love GB vs. CHI 16 Jameis Winston NYG at WAS 17 Kirk Cousins LV at NE 18 Deshaun Watson CLE at NYJ 19 C.J. Stroud HOU at TEN 20 Aaron Rodgers PIT vs. IND 21 Justin Herbert LAC vs. DEN 22 Sam Darnold SEA vs. SF 23 Michael Penix Jr. ATL vs. BAL 24 Cam Ward TEN vs. HOU 25 Tyler Huntley BAL at ATL 26 Daniel Jones IND at PIT 27 Malik Willis MIA vs. CIN 28 Geno Smith NYJ vs. CLE 29 Jalon Daniels TB at DAL 30 Tyson Bagent CHI at GB