Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Week 5 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without Patrick Mahomes and the surprisingly productive Bryce Young. After four weeks, he’s a top-five quarterback!
This week’s rankings include some risers in Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett, and there are a number of good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of quarterbacks have also seen their value fall, none more than former fantasy star Justin Herbert. He’s now outside the top 20 after posting four brutal stat lines.
Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 5 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
at LAR
2
Jared Goff
DET
at ARI
3
Dak Prescott
DAL
vs. TB
4
Brock Purdy
SF
at SEA
5
Matthew Stafford
LAR
vs. BUF
6
Joe Burrow
CIN
at MIA
7
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
vs. PHI
8
Tyler Shough
NO
vs. MIN
9
Drake Maye
NE
vs. LV
10
Jayden Daniels
WAS
vs. NYG
11
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
vs. DET
12
Kyler Murray
MIN
at NO
13
Bo Nix
DEN
at LAC
14
Jalen Hurts
PHI
at JAC
15
Jordan Love
GB
vs. CHI
16
Jameis Winston
NYG
at WAS
17
Kirk Cousins
LV
at NE
18
Deshaun Watson
CLE
at NYJ
19
C.J. Stroud
HOU
at TEN
20
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
vs. IND
21
Justin Herbert
LAC
vs. DEN
22
Sam Darnold
SEA
vs. SF
23
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
vs. BAL
24
Cam Ward
TEN
vs. HOU
25
Tyler Huntley
BAL
at ATL
26
Daniel Jones
IND
at PIT
27
Malik Willis
MIA
vs. CIN
28
Geno Smith
NYJ
vs. CLE
29
Jalon Daniels
TB
at DAL
30
Tyson Bagent
CHI
at GB
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano