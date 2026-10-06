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Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Joe Burrow is ranked 7th this week ahead of his favorable matchup in Miami.
Michael Fabiano|
Joe Burrow, Bengals.
Joe Burrow, Bengals. | Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Week 5 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without Patrick Mahomes and the surprisingly productive Bryce Young. After four weeks, he’s a top-five quarterback!

This week’s rankings include some risers in Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett, and there are a number of good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of quarterbacks have also seen their value fall, none more than former fantasy star Justin Herbert. He’s now outside the top 20 after posting four brutal stat lines.

Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 5 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

at LAR

2

Jared Goff

DET

at ARI

3

Dak Prescott

DAL

vs. TB

4

Brock Purdy

SF

at SEA

5

Matthew Stafford

LAR

vs. BUF

6

Joe Burrow

CIN

at MIA

7

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

vs. PHI

8

Tyler Shough

NO

vs. MIN

9

Drake Maye

NE

vs. LV

10

Jayden Daniels

WAS

vs. NYG

11

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

vs. DET

12

Kyler Murray

MIN

at NO

13

Bo Nix

DEN

at LAC

14

Jalen Hurts

PHI

at JAC

15

Jordan Love

GB

vs. CHI

16

Jameis Winston

NYG

at WAS

17

Kirk Cousins

LV

at NE

18

Deshaun Watson

CLE

at NYJ

19

C.J. Stroud

HOU

at TEN

20

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

vs. IND

21

Justin Herbert

LAC

vs. DEN

22

Sam Darnold

SEA

vs. SF

23

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

vs. BAL

24

Cam Ward

TEN

vs. HOU

25

Tyler Huntley

BAL

at ATL

26

Daniel Jones

IND

at PIT

27

Malik Willis

MIA

vs. CIN

28

Geno Smith

NYJ

vs. CLE

29

Jalon Daniels

TB

at DAL

30

Tyson Bagent

CHI

at GB

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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