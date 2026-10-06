Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without Rashee Rice (injured vs. the Raiders), Xavier Worthy, Week 4 star Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Michael Wilson and Carnell Tate, and there are a number of good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! We also had several big wideout injuries last week, including Rice, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, DJ Moore and Ladd McConkey, so you’ll have to prepare for some pivots.

Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 5 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. SF 2 Ja'Marr Chase CIN at MIA 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at ARI 4 Puka Nacua LAR vs. BUF 5 Chris Olave NO vs. MIN 6 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. TB 7 Drake London ATL vs. BAL 8 Zay Flowers BAL at ATL 9 Justin Jefferson MIN at NO 10 Nico Collins HOU at TEN 11 Michael Wilson ARI vs. DET 12 Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. CLE 13 Christian Watson GB vs. CHI 14 Davante Adams LAR vs. BUF 15 Tee Higgins CIN at MIA 16 Malik Nabers NYG at WAS 17 Parker Washington JAC vs. PHI 18 Jaylen Waddle DEN at LAC 19 George Pickens DAL vs. TB 20 Carnell Tate TEN vs. HOU 21 Matthew Golden GB vs. CHI 22 Jameson Williams DET at ARI 23 DK Metcalf PIT vs. IND 24 Mike Evans SF at SEA 25 Luther Burden III CHI at GB 26 Stefon Diggs WAS vs. NYG 27 Josh Downs IND at PIT 28 Denzel Boston CLE at NYJ 29 Deebo Samuel Sr. SF at SEA 30 Rome Odunze CHI at GB 31 Jordan Addison MIN at NO 32 Romeo Doubs NE vs. LV 33 Keon Coleman BUF at LAR 34 Devaughn Vele NO vs. MIN 35 KC Concepcion CLE at NYJ 36 Jakobi Meyers JAC vs. PHI 37 Dontayvion Wicks PHI at JAC 38 Malik Washington MIA vs. CIN 39 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN vs. HOU 40 Khalil Shakir BUF at LAR 41 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI vs. DET 42 Tre Tucker LV at NE 43 Emeka Egbuka TB at DAL 44 Quentin Johnston LAC vs. DEN 45 Makai Lemon PHI at JAC 46 Courtland Sutton DEN at LAC 47 Chris Bell MIA vs. CIN 48 Roman Wilson PIT vs. IND 49 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC vs. PHI 50 Chris Godwin Jr. TB at DAL 51 Rashod Bateman BAL at ATL 52 Tre Harris LAC vs. DEN 53 Mack Hollins NE vs. LV 54 Michael Pittman Jr. PIT vs. IND 55 Antonio Williams WAS vs. NYG 56 Malachi Fields NYG at WAS 57 Kalif Raymond CHI at GB 58 Kayshon Boutte HOU at TEN 59 Isaiah Williams NYJ vs. CLE 60 Laquon Treadwell IND at PIT