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Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Despite a 17-catch game in Houston last week, CeeDee Lamb remains at No. 6 in the WR ranks.
Michael Fabiano|
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys.
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys. | Michael Owens/Getty Images

Week 5 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without Rashee Rice (injured vs. the Raiders), Xavier Worthy, Week 4 star Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Michael Wilson and Carnell Tate, and there are a number of good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! We also had several big wideout injuries last week, including Rice, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, DJ Moore and Ladd McConkey, so you’ll have to prepare for some pivots.

Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 5 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

vs. SF

2

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

at MIA

3

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

at ARI

4

Puka Nacua

LAR

vs. BUF

5

Chris Olave

NO

vs. MIN

6

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

vs. TB

7

Drake London

ATL

vs. BAL

8

Zay Flowers

BAL

at ATL

9

Justin Jefferson

MIN

at NO

10

Nico Collins

HOU

at TEN

11

Michael Wilson

ARI

vs. DET

12

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

vs. CLE

13

Christian Watson

GB

vs. CHI

14

Davante Adams

LAR

vs. BUF

15

Tee Higgins

CIN

at MIA

16

Malik Nabers

NYG

at WAS

17

Parker Washington

JAC

vs. PHI

18

Jaylen Waddle

DEN

at LAC

19

George Pickens

DAL

vs. TB

20

Carnell Tate

TEN

vs. HOU

21

Matthew Golden

GB

vs. CHI

22

Jameson Williams

DET

at ARI

23

DK Metcalf

PIT

vs. IND

24

Mike Evans

SF

at SEA

25

Luther Burden III

CHI

at GB

26

Stefon Diggs

WAS

vs. NYG

27

Josh Downs

IND

at PIT

28

Denzel Boston

CLE

at NYJ

29

Deebo Samuel Sr.

SF

at SEA

30

Rome Odunze

CHI

at GB

31

Jordan Addison

MIN

at NO

32

Romeo Doubs

NE

vs. LV

33

Keon Coleman

BUF

at LAR

34

Devaughn Vele

NO

vs. MIN

35

KC Concepcion

CLE

at NYJ

36

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

vs. PHI

37

Dontayvion Wicks

PHI

at JAC

38

Malik Washington

MIA

vs. CIN

39

Wan'Dale Robinson

TEN

vs. HOU

40

Khalil Shakir

BUF

at LAR

41

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

vs. DET

42

Tre Tucker

LV

at NE

43

Emeka Egbuka

TB

at DAL

44

Quentin Johnston

LAC

vs. DEN

45

Makai Lemon

PHI

at JAC

46

Courtland Sutton

DEN

at LAC

47

Chris Bell

MIA

vs. CIN

48

Roman Wilson

PIT

vs. IND

49

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

vs. PHI

50

Chris Godwin Jr.

TB

at DAL

51

Rashod Bateman

BAL

at ATL

52

Tre Harris

LAC

vs. DEN

53

Mack Hollins

NE

vs. LV

54

Michael Pittman Jr.

PIT

vs. IND

55

Antonio Williams

WAS

vs. NYG

56

Malachi Fields

NYG

at WAS

57

Kalif Raymond

CHI

at GB

58

Kayshon Boutte

HOU

at TEN

59

Isaiah Williams

NYJ

vs. CLE

60

Laquon Treadwell

IND

at PIT

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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