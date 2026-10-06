Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 5 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 5, fantasy fans! It’s the first week with byes, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. That means you’ll have to prepare for a week of fantasy matchups without Rashee Rice (injured vs. the Raiders), Xavier Worthy, Week 4 star Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Michael Wilson and Carnell Tate, and there are a number of good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! We also had several big wideout injuries last week, including Rice, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, DJ Moore and Ladd McConkey, so you’ll have to prepare for some pivots.
Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 5. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 5 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
vs. SF
2
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
at MIA
3
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
at ARI
4
Puka Nacua
LAR
vs. BUF
5
Chris Olave
NO
vs. MIN
6
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
vs. TB
7
Drake London
ATL
vs. BAL
8
Zay Flowers
BAL
at ATL
9
Justin Jefferson
MIN
at NO
10
Nico Collins
HOU
at TEN
11
Michael Wilson
ARI
vs. DET
12
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
vs. CLE
13
Christian Watson
GB
vs. CHI
14
Davante Adams
LAR
vs. BUF
15
Tee Higgins
CIN
at MIA
16
Malik Nabers
NYG
at WAS
17
Parker Washington
JAC
vs. PHI
18
Jaylen Waddle
DEN
at LAC
19
George Pickens
DAL
vs. TB
20
Carnell Tate
TEN
vs. HOU
21
Matthew Golden
GB
vs. CHI
22
Jameson Williams
DET
at ARI
23
DK Metcalf
PIT
vs. IND
24
Mike Evans
SF
at SEA
25
Luther Burden III
CHI
at GB
26
Stefon Diggs
WAS
vs. NYG
27
Josh Downs
IND
at PIT
28
Denzel Boston
CLE
at NYJ
29
Deebo Samuel Sr.
SF
at SEA
30
Rome Odunze
CHI
at GB
31
Jordan Addison
MIN
at NO
32
Romeo Doubs
NE
vs. LV
33
Keon Coleman
BUF
at LAR
34
Devaughn Vele
NO
vs. MIN
35
KC Concepcion
CLE
at NYJ
36
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
vs. PHI
37
Dontayvion Wicks
PHI
at JAC
38
Malik Washington
MIA
vs. CIN
39
Wan'Dale Robinson
TEN
vs. HOU
40
Khalil Shakir
BUF
at LAR
41
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
vs. DET
42
Tre Tucker
LV
at NE
43
Emeka Egbuka
TB
at DAL
44
Quentin Johnston
LAC
vs. DEN
45
Makai Lemon
PHI
at JAC
46
Courtland Sutton
DEN
at LAC
47
Chris Bell
MIA
vs. CIN
48
Roman Wilson
PIT
vs. IND
49
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
vs. PHI
50
Chris Godwin Jr.
TB
at DAL
51
Rashod Bateman
BAL
at ATL
52
Tre Harris
LAC
vs. DEN
53
Mack Hollins
NE
vs. LV
54
Michael Pittman Jr.
PIT
vs. IND
55
Antonio Williams
WAS
vs. NYG
56
Malachi Fields
NYG
at WAS
57
Kalif Raymond
CHI
at GB
58
Kayshon Boutte
HOU
at TEN
59
Isaiah Williams
NYJ
vs. CLE
60
Laquon Treadwell
IND
at PIT
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano