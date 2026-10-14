Week 6 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Quarterbacks

Week 6 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Bengals, Dolphins, Lions, Vikings

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings For Week 6

Josh Allen at Raiders Brock Purdy vs. Commanders (Mon.) Matthew Stafford vs. Cardinals Patrick Mahomes vs. Chargers Drake Maye vs. Jets Jordan Love vs. Cowboys Jayden Danils vs. 49ers (Mon.) Dak Prescott at Packers Bryce Young at Eagles Caleb Williams at Falcons

Complete Week 6 quarterback rankings

Week 6 Start ’Em Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Brock Purdy vs. Commanders (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Purdy has been awesome after five weeks, scoring the second-most fantasy points among quarterbacks. He should continue to put up huge numbers in Week 6, as he faces a Commanders defense that has allowed four of five opposing field generals to beat them for 24-plus points. Only the Lions have allowed more points to the position, and just three teams have allowed more points per dropback in 2026.

Watch the Brock Purdy run. Stay for the Brock Purdy celly 🕺



SFvsLAR on Netflix pic.twitter.com/p8RJHyJODz — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2026

Start ’Em

Matthew Stafford vs. Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Stafford is coming off a huge 27.3-point performance against the Bills, and this week’s matchup vs. the Cardinals makes him a strong play once again. Their defense has allowed the third-most points per game to quarterbacks, and no D has allowed more points per dropback this season. Stafford also beat Arizona for 23-plus points in both of their matchups last year, and the projected points total for the game is in the 50s.

Dak Prescott at Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Prescott’s matchup against the Packers looks bad on paper, as their defense has allowed the sixth-fewest points per game to quarterbacks. That is a deceiving stat, though, as Green Bay has faced Carson Wentz, Geno Smith, Michael Penix Jr., Jalon Daniels and Tyson Bagent. What’s more, Prescott and the Cowboys have something to prove after an embarrassing home loss to the Bucs, and the projected points total is in the low 50s. Start Prescott again.

Jordan Love vs. Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Love hasn’t been very consistent for the Packers, alternating good and bad stat lines after five weeks. Still, it’s impossible to ignore a great matchup against the Cowboys this week. Three quarterbacks have beaten them for 20-plus points in their first five games, and Dallas has allowed the sixth-most points to the position this season. The ’Boys have also surrendered the second-most fantasy points per dropback to enemy quarterbacks.

Everything is coming up Jordan Love today ‼️@CHIvsGB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/yzQQJ2IQ98 — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Tyler Shough at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Shough is coming off a brutal stat line against the Vikings, finishing with -0.16 fantasy points. Ouch. Still, I’m keeping the faith in the Saints field general in a plus matchup against the Giants. Their defense has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game and the ninth-most points per dropback to quarterbacks, so I expect Shough to bounce back. With four teams on a bye, he’s certainly worth starting in most leagues.

More Starts

Patrick Mahomes vs. Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Bryce Young at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Caleb Williams at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Quarterback Streamers

Kirk Cousins vs. Bills (39%): Cousins has scored 21-plus points in three of his last four games, and the Bills have allowed the fourth-most points per game to quarterbacks.

Cousins has scored 21-plus points in three of his last four games, and the Bills have allowed the fourth-most points per game to quarterbacks. C.J. Stroud at Jaguars (31%): Stroud has gone over 19 fantasy points in three of his last four games, so he’s worth streaming despite a tough matchup against the Jaguars.

Stroud has gone over 19 fantasy points in three of his last four games, so he’s worth streaming despite a tough matchup against the Jaguars. Jameis Winston vs. Saints (7%): Winston, listed as a streamer last week, has put up 18 or more points in two straight games. He has a revenge game against the Saints on tap this week.

Week 6 Sit ’Em Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Jalen Hurts vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Hurts is in a major rut in the stat sheets, scoring no more than 16.2 points in four straight games. And in his last three, he has averaged a mere 13 points. With Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith banged up and questions about the Eagles' offensive line, I’d be wary of Hurts, even in a plus matchup against the Panthers. Keep in mind, he has been unable to produce against mediocre defenses such as the Titans and Bears already this season.

Sit ’Em

Bo Nix vs. Seahawks (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): What has happened to Nix? He has failed to score more than 13.6 points in all but one of his first five games, and his on-target rate is a brutal 54.9%. He’s also completing just 60% of his passes, and his 13-points-per-game average ranks 28th among quarterbacks. And if that wasn’t enough to sit him, Nix also has a bad home matchup against a salty Seahawks team coming off a tough loss to the Niners last week.

Jacoby Brissett at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Brissett, listed as a start last week, posted 25.3 fantasy points in a loss to the Lions. Still, that was then and this is now … and his next matchup is a lot tougher, a road game against a Rams team that really needs a win. While the Rams did get torched by Josh Allen on Monday (who doesn’t?), Los Angeles will still be a tough sell for fantasy fans looking to stream the Cardinals QB again. Unless you’re in a Superflex league, he’s a hard sit ’em.

Justin Herbert at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Herbert has been absolutely brutal in the first four weeks, completing just 59.4% of his passes with a 56.6% on-target rate. The Chargers' offense has been brutal as well, averaging the third-fewest points and committing 13 giveaways. That’s the most in the league. Herbert is also dealing with injuries to several of his receivers, and a road matchup against the Chiefs isn’t going to help him post better numbers.

Daniel Jones vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Fantasy managers desperate for a quarterback in Week 6 can’t be so desperate as to start Jones. The Colts QB has failed to score more than 11.4 fantasy points in any of his first five games, and he’s 38th in fantasy points scored per game among quarterbacks. This week’s opponent, the Titans, have actually allowed the 11th-fewest points per game to the position, so don’t look at the matchup and think this could be Jones’s week.

More Sits

Sam Darnold at Broncos (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Deshaun Watson vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Tyler Huntley at Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox)