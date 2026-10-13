Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Welcome to Week 6, fantasy fans! It’s the first week of the season with four teams on a bye: the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings. That leaves fantasy managers without two high-end starting quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and Jared Goff. Kyler Murray and Malik Willis are also off.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Drake Maye and Jordan Love, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of quarterbacks have also seen their value fall, including Justin Herbert and Bo Nix.

Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 6. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 6 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Josh Allen BUF at LV 2 Brock Purdy SF vs. WAS 3 Matthew Stafford LAR vs. ARI 4 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. LAC 5 Dak Prescott DAL at GB 6 Drake Maye NE vs. NYJ 7 Jordan Love GB vs. DAL 8 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. HOU 9 Bryce Young CAR at PHI 10 Jayden Daniels WAS at SF 11 Caleb Williams CHI at ATL 12 Tyler Shough NO at NYG 13 Jalen Hurts PHI vs. CAR 14 Kirk Cousins LV vs. BUF 15 C.J. Stroud HOU at JAC 16 Aaron Rodgers PIT at TB 17 Jameis Winston NYG vs. NO 18 Bo Nix DEN vs. SEA 19 Sam Darnold SEA at DEN 20 Tyler Huntley BAL at CLE 21 Deshaun Watson CLE vs. BAL 22 Justin Herbert LAC at KC 23 Jacoby Brissett ARI at LAR 24 Daniel Jones IND vs. TEN 25 Geno Smith NYJ at NE 26 Cam Ward TEN at IND 27 Michael Penix Jr. ATL vs. CHI 28 Jalon Daniels TB vs. PIT