Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Week 6 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 6, fantasy fans! It’s the first week of the season with four teams on a bye: the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings. That leaves fantasy managers without two high-end starting quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and Jared Goff. Kyler Murray and Malik Willis are also off.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Drake Maye and Jordan Love, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of quarterbacks have also seen their value fall, including Justin Herbert and Bo Nix.
Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 6. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 6 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
at LV
2
Brock Purdy
SF
vs. WAS
3
Matthew Stafford
LAR
vs. ARI
4
Patrick Mahomes
KC
vs. LAC
5
Dak Prescott
DAL
at GB
6
Drake Maye
NE
vs. NYJ
7
Jordan Love
GB
vs. DAL
8
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
vs. HOU
9
Bryce Young
CAR
at PHI
10
Jayden Daniels
WAS
at SF
11
Caleb Williams
CHI
at ATL
12
Tyler Shough
NO
at NYG
13
Jalen Hurts
PHI
vs. CAR
14
Kirk Cousins
LV
vs. BUF
15
C.J. Stroud
HOU
at JAC
16
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
at TB
17
Jameis Winston
NYG
vs. NO
18
Bo Nix
DEN
vs. SEA
19
Sam Darnold
SEA
at DEN
20
Tyler Huntley
BAL
at CLE
21
Deshaun Watson
CLE
vs. BAL
22
Justin Herbert
LAC
at KC
23
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
at LAR
24
Daniel Jones
IND
vs. TEN
25
Geno Smith
NYJ
at NE
26
Cam Ward
TEN
at IND
27
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
vs. CHI
28
Jalon Daniels
TB
vs. PIT
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano