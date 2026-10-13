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Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Coming off his bye week, the Panthers' Bryce Young remains in the top 10 despite a tough matchup in Philly.
Michael Fabiano|
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Week 6 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 6, fantasy fans! It’s the first week of the season with four teams on a bye: the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings. That leaves fantasy managers without two high-end starting quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and Jared Goff. Kyler Murray and Malik Willis are also off.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Drake Maye and Jordan Love, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of quarterbacks have also seen their value fall, including Justin Herbert and Bo Nix.

Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 6. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 6 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

at LV

2

Brock Purdy

SF

vs. WAS

3

Matthew Stafford

LAR

vs. ARI

4

Patrick Mahomes

KC

vs. LAC

5

Dak Prescott

DAL

at GB

6

Drake Maye

NE

vs. NYJ

7

Jordan Love

GB

vs. DAL

8

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

vs. HOU

9

Bryce Young

CAR

at PHI

10

Jayden Daniels

WAS

at SF

11

Caleb Williams

CHI

at ATL

12

Tyler Shough

NO

at NYG

13

Jalen Hurts

PHI

vs. CAR

14

Kirk Cousins

LV

vs. BUF

15

C.J. Stroud

HOU

at JAC

16

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

at TB

17

Jameis Winston

NYG

vs. NO

18

Bo Nix

DEN

vs. SEA

19

Sam Darnold

SEA

at DEN

20

Tyler Huntley

BAL

at CLE

21

Deshaun Watson

CLE

vs. BAL

22

Justin Herbert

LAC

at KC

23

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

at LAR

24

Daniel Jones

IND

vs. TEN

25

Geno Smith

NYJ

at NE

26

Cam Ward

TEN

at IND

27

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

vs. CHI

28

Jalon Daniels

TB

vs. PIT

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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