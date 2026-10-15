Week 6 Sleepers and Streamers: Start Kirk Cousins, MarShawn Lloyd

Time for Fabs’s Five Sleepers and Streamers! For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Fantasy Sleepers and Streamers For Week 6

Kirk Cousins vs. Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Cousins has scored 20-plus fantasy points in three of his first five games with the Raiders, and a home matchup against the Bills makes him a nice sleeper. Buffalo's defense has allowed the third-most points per game to quarterbacks and the seventh-most points allowed per dropback. The Bills also have allowed three of the last four opposing quarterbacks to score 26-plus points, so Cousins clearly has a nice matchup.

Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Stevenson has been solid the past two weeks, scoring a combined 35.9 fantasy points. He should see more volume this week against the Jets too, as fellow Patriots back TreVeyon Henderson is dealing with an injured ankle. The matchup is favorable too, as New York has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to backs. What’s more, their defense is second in EPA (Expected Points Added) and third in Expected Rushing TDs.

MarShawn Lloyd vs. Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Lloyd is a risk because of his modest touch share in the Packers' backfield, but he does have a great matchup against the Cowboys. Last week, their Swiss-cheese defense allowed 241 rushing yards to the Buccaneers and 31.5 fantasy points to Bucky Irving. With four teams on a bye and injuries shaking up the running back depth around the league, Lloyd will find himself in many starting lineups this weekend.

MarSHAWN LLOYD LAMBEAU LEAP



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/TVSKwKFBVW — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 11, 2026

Denzel Boston at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Boston isn’t putting up huge numbers, but his floor has been solid most weeks. In fact, he has scored at least 12.9 points in four of five games. This week he and the Browns face the Ravens, who have allowed five wide receivers to beat them for 15-plus points to start the season. That includes three who have gone over 20 points. With KC Concepcion also banged up, Boston is a terrific low WR2/flex starter for fantasy fans in need this weekend.

Germie Bernard at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): I might be chasing the points here a bit, as Bernard saw nine targets for six catches and 80 yards in the Steelers' win last week over the Colts. Still, the rookie should see plenty of opportunities with Michael Pittman Jr. on injured reserve and Roman Wilson dealing with a finger injury. The Buccaneers have done well to slow down the opposition’s No. 1 wideout this season, but Bernard could lead Pittsburgh in targets again.

More Sleepers and Streamers

Jameis Winston vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Winston, a streamer last week, has put up 18 or more points in two straight games. He has a revenge game against the Saints.

Winston, a streamer last week, has put up 18 or more points in two straight games. He has a revenge game against the Saints. Tyler Higbee at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Higbee has scored 35.2 points over his past three games, and Arizona has allowed the fifth-most points per game to tight ends.

Higbee has scored 35.2 points over his past three games, and Arizona has allowed the fifth-most points per game to tight ends. Pat Freiermuth at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Freiermuth has scored 10-plus points in three of five games, and the Bucs have the fifth-highest EPA against tight ends.

Freiermuth has scored 10-plus points in three of five games, and the Bucs have the fifth-highest EPA against tight ends. Chiefs defense vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Chargers offense is a mess with multiple injuries, and no team has committed more giveaways (13) after five weeks.

The Chargers offense is a mess with multiple injuries, and no team has committed more giveaways (13) after five weeks. Colts defense vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Titans have allowed the fewest points to opponents this season, and 53.2% of their drives have resulted in a punt.

The Titans have allowed the fewest points to opponents this season, and 53.2% of their drives have resulted in a punt. Dominic Zvada vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Zvada, a streamer last week, scored 13.7 points against Washington and now has scored 13-plus points in three straight games.

Zvada, a streamer last week, scored 13.7 points against Washington and now has scored 13-plus points in three straight games. Andre Szmyt vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Szmyt has scored 13 or more points in three of his last four games, and Baltimore has allowed the sixth-most points to kickers.