Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders and Jaguars. That leaves fantasy fans without the king of fantasy quarterbacks, Josh Allen, as well as Jayden Daniels, Trevor Lawrence and a quarterback who was once Justin Herbert (not sure who is wearing the Chargers’ No. 10).

This week’s rankings include some risers in Drake Maye and Jordan Love, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few quarterbacks have also seen their value fall, including Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix.

Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 7 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Brock Purdy SF at ATL 2 Jordan Love GB at DET 3 Drake Maye NE at CHI 4 Matthew Stafford LAR at LV 5 Joe Burrow CIN at BAL 6 Jared Goff DET vs. GB 7 C.J. Stroud HOU vs. NYG 8 Bryce Young CAR vs. TB 9 Dak Prescott DAL at PHI 10 Caleb Williams CHI vs. NE 11 Kyler Murray MIN vs. IND 12 Patrick Mahomes KC at SEA 13 Tyler Shough NO vs. PIT 14 Kirk Cousins LV vs. LAR 15 Aaron Rodgers PIT at NO 16 Bo Nix DEN at ARI 17 Tanner McKee PHI vs. DAL 18 Geno Smith NYJ vs. MIA 19 Jameis Winston NYG at HOU 20 Deshaun Watson CLE at TEN 21 Jacoby Brissett ARI vs. DEN 22 Tyler Huntley BAL vs. CIN 23 Michael Penix Jr. ATL vs. SF 24 Sam Darnold SEA vs. KC 25 Malik Willis MIA at NYJ 26 Cam Ward TEN vs. CLE 27 Jalon Daniels TB at CAR 28 Daniel Jones IND at MIN