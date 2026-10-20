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Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Joe Burrow's matchup in Baltimore doesn't intimidate Fabs; the Bengals quarterback is still ranked in the top five for it.
Michael Fabiano|
Joe Burrow, Bengals.
Joe Burrow, Bengals. | Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Week 7 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders and Jaguars. That leaves fantasy fans without the king of fantasy quarterbacks, Josh Allen, as well as Jayden Daniels, Trevor Lawrence and a quarterback who was once Justin Herbert (not sure who is wearing the Chargers’ No. 10).

This week’s rankings include some risers in Drake Maye and Jordan Love, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few quarterbacks have also seen their value fall, including Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix.

Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 7 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brock Purdy

SF

at ATL

2

Jordan Love

GB

at DET

3

Drake Maye

NE

at CHI

4

Matthew Stafford

LAR

at LV

5

Joe Burrow

CIN

at BAL

6

Jared Goff

DET

vs. GB

7

C.J. Stroud

HOU

vs. NYG

8

Bryce Young

CAR

vs. TB

9

Dak Prescott

DAL

at PHI

10

Caleb Williams

CHI

vs. NE

11

Kyler Murray

MIN

vs. IND

12

Patrick Mahomes

KC

at SEA

13

Tyler Shough

NO

vs. PIT

14

Kirk Cousins

LV

vs. LAR

15

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

at NO

16

Bo Nix

DEN

at ARI

17

Tanner McKee

PHI

vs. DAL

18

Geno Smith

NYJ

vs. MIA

19

Jameis Winston

NYG

at HOU

20

Deshaun Watson

CLE

at TEN

21

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

vs. DEN

22

Tyler Huntley

BAL

vs. CIN

23

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

vs. SF

24

Sam Darnold

SEA

vs. KC

25

Malik Willis

MIA

at NYJ

26

Cam Ward

TEN

vs. CLE

27

Jalon Daniels

TB

at CAR

28

Daniel Jones

IND

at MIN

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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