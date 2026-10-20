Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Week 7 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders and Jaguars. That leaves fantasy fans without the king of fantasy quarterbacks, Josh Allen, as well as Jayden Daniels, Trevor Lawrence and a quarterback who was once Justin Herbert (not sure who is wearing the Chargers’ No. 10).
This week’s rankings include some risers in Drake Maye and Jordan Love, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few quarterbacks have also seen their value fall, including Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix.
Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 7 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brock Purdy
SF
at ATL
2
Jordan Love
GB
at DET
3
Drake Maye
NE
at CHI
4
Matthew Stafford
LAR
at LV
5
Joe Burrow
CIN
at BAL
6
Jared Goff
DET
vs. GB
7
C.J. Stroud
HOU
vs. NYG
8
Bryce Young
CAR
vs. TB
9
Dak Prescott
DAL
at PHI
10
Caleb Williams
CHI
vs. NE
11
Kyler Murray
MIN
vs. IND
12
Patrick Mahomes
KC
at SEA
13
Tyler Shough
NO
vs. PIT
14
Kirk Cousins
LV
vs. LAR
15
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
at NO
16
Bo Nix
DEN
at ARI
17
Tanner McKee
PHI
vs. DAL
18
Geno Smith
NYJ
vs. MIA
19
Jameis Winston
NYG
at HOU
20
Deshaun Watson
CLE
at TEN
21
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
vs. DEN
22
Tyler Huntley
BAL
vs. CIN
23
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
vs. SF
24
Sam Darnold
SEA
vs. KC
25
Malik Willis
MIA
at NYJ
26
Cam Ward
TEN
vs. CLE
27
Jalon Daniels
TB
at CAR
28
Daniel Jones
IND
at MIN
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano