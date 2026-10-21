Week 7 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Running Backs

Week 7 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Bills, Chargers, Commanders, Jaguars

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings For Week 7

Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Packers Bijan Robinson vs. 49ers Kenneth Walker III at Seahawks Christian McCaffrey at Falcons Derrick Henry vs. Bengals Jonathan Taylor at Vikings Chuba Hubbard vs. Buccaneers Javonte Williams at Eagles Kyren Williams at Raiders Jaylen Warren at Saints (Paris)

Complete Week 7 running back rankings

Week 7 Start ’Em Running Backs

Start of the Week

Kyren Williams at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams is coming off his worst game of the season, scoring just 9.7 fantasy points in a loss to Arizona. He’s also losing more work to Blake Corum in the Rams' backfield. Regardless, I’m confidently starting him in a plus matchup against the Raiders. Their defense has surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points and the seventh-highest EPA per game to running backs, and four of them have scored more than 17 points in the Raiders' last five contests.

Start ’Em

Jaylen Warren at Saints (Paris 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Warren was a fantasy dud last week, posting just 9.8 points in the Steelers' win over the Buccaneers. He also has been far less productive in games played with Rico Dowdle, who returned from an injury in Week 6. Still, it’s hard to ignore a matchup against the Saints. Their defense has allowed six running backs to beat them for more than 17 points in six weeks, and three have scored more than 25 points against them.

Bucky Irving at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Irving, listed as my sit of the week last week, had just 6.9 fantasy points in a loss to the Steelers. I think he’ll rebound this week, however, as Irving has a much more favorable matchup against the Panthers. Their defense ranks fifth in fantasy points allowed to running backs, and only six teams have allowed a higher rushing success rate. Last week, Carolina allowed 15 fantasy points to practice squad running back Dameon Pierce.

Braelon Allen vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Allen has been a true featured back since the Jets lost Breece Hall to a quad injury, posting a 55% share of touches over the last three weeks. He’s a strong RB2 against the Dolphins, who have struggled against running backs this season. In their first five games, they allowed five runners to finish with 15-plus points, and overall, Miami has surrendered the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Braelon Allen, grown man strength.



NYJvsNE on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/bONdE7sDVr — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

Aaron Jones Sr. vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jones has been a workhorse for the Vikings, posting 97 combined touches over his last four games. That likely won’t continue with Jordan Mason's return, but Jones should still see enough work to be startable in fantasy against weak opponents. That’s the case this week, as Jones faces a Colts defense that has surrendered the eighth-most points per game to backs. They’re also in the top 10 in rushing success rate.

More Starts

D’Andre Swift vs. Patriots (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Josh Jacobs at Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Ollie Gordon II at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Running Back Streamers

Dameon Pierce vs. Cowboys (46%): Pierce scored 15 fantasy points last week and now faces a Cowboys defense that has allowed 13-plus points to five running backs in 2026.

Pierce scored 15 fantasy points last week and now faces a Cowboys defense that has allowed 13-plus points to five running backs in 2026. J.K. Dobbins at Cardinals (40%): Dobbins has scored 13-plus fantasy points in two straight games, and his touch share has risen to near 45% in those contests.

Dobbins has scored 13-plus fantasy points in two straight games, and his touch share has risen to near 45% in those contests. Blake Corum at Raiders (34%): Corum remains behind Kyren Williams in the Rams' backfield, but he’s seeing enough touches to be used as a flex against Las Vegas.

Week 7 Sit ’Em Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Cam Skattebo at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): I’d be lying if I told you I knew what Skattebo’s usage will be for the Giants this week, but I do know he played just six snaps and didn’t have a touch in last week’s loss to New Orleans. Coach John Harbaugh started Najee Harris instead, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary led the Giants in snaps and fantasy points, respectively. Skattebo also has a bad matchup against the Texans, so it’s nearly impossible to justify starting him in most leagues.

Sit ’Em

Rhamondre Stevenson at Bears (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Stevenson was a real disappointment last week, scoring just 3.6 fantasy points despite a great matchup. What’s more, he lost touches in the Patriots' backfield to (ready for this?) … Corey Kiner! That’s a major red flag, as is a contest against the Bears. Their defense has been stingy against backs, allowing the fifth-fewest points per game. What’s more, no team has allowed a lower EPA to opposing runners this season.

Emanuel Wilson vs. Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Has this Seattle-based carriage turned back into a pumpkin for Wilson? After two straight solid performances, including one with two touchdowns, he was held to just 5.2 points last week. His touch share also dropped from 51% in the previous two weeks to just 26.4% in Week 6. He’ll be a risk-reward flex option against the Chiefs, who have allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points and the ninth-lowest EPA per game to opposing running backs.

Alvin Kamara vs. Steelers (Paris 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Kamara has scored 14-plus points in two of his last three games, so it’s hard to justify sitting him, especially during the bye weeks. However, I would keep in mind that he has played 31 combined snaps in the last two games, and Kendre Miller has "out-touched" him by a wide margin for the Saints. Kamara also faces a Steelers run defense that has held Jonathan Taylor and Bucky Irving to single digits in the last two weeks.

Tony Pollard vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Listed as a sit last week, Pollard scored just 7.6 fantasy points despite leading the Titans with 19 touches. That volume makes it tough to sit him during the bye weeks, but he’s averaging just 8.6 points per game on the season. I’d be wary of a matchup against the Browns, who have allowed the third-fewest points and the sixth-lowest EPA per game to enemy running backs. This isn't expected to be a barnburner either, so I’d sit Pollard.

More Sits

Quinshon Judkins at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Tyler Allgeier vs. Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

TreVeyon Henderson at Bears (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)