Week 7 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Team Defenses and Kickers

Week 7 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase vor Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Bills, Chargers, Commanders, Jaguars

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings For Week 7

Vikings defense vs. Colts Texans defense vs. Giants Broncos defense at Cardinals Browns defense at Titans Jets defense vs. Dolphins Chiefs defense at Seahawks Steelers defense at Saints (Paris) Panthers defense vs. Buccaneers Rams defense at Raiders 49ers defense at Falcons

Complete Week 7 defense rankings

Week 7 Start ’Em Defenses

Start of the Week

Vikings defense vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Vikings defense might be the most feared in the league, and a matchup against the stumblling Colts makes it a must-start. Indy's offense hasn’t been consistent, but it has committed 11 giveaways (tied for the sixth-most in the league), and their line has given up 15 sacks. QB Daniel Jones has also played poorly, turning the ball over nine times by himself.

Byron Murphy Jr. comes up with the interception for the Vikings!@MINvsNO on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/cwdzoH2gB6 — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Start ’Em

Texans defense vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Texans defense hasn’t been as ferocious as it was last season in real football terms, but it can still hold plenty of fantasy value. That’s the case this week, as Houston hosts the Giants, who have committed 11 giveaways (tied for the sixth-most), and only five teams have allowed more sacks of their quarterbacks this season.

Jets defense vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jets rank among the top 10 in fantasy points among defenses, and this week’s matchup against the Dolphins is favorable. Miami’s offense is tied for last in points per game (14.0) and third in the percentage of drives that end in a turnover. This could be a defensive battle too, so I’d start the Men in Green in this AFC East battle.

More Starts

49ers defense at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Chiefs defense at Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Steelers defense at Saints (Paris 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)

Team Defense Streamers

Panthers defense vs. Buccaneers (27%): The Buccaneers offense has committed 11 giveaways, and only the Browns have allowed more sacks than Tampa Bay in 2026.

The Buccaneers offense has committed 11 giveaways, and only the Browns have allowed more sacks than Tampa Bay in 2026. Browns defense at Titans (14%): T he Titans are tied for the fewest points per game (14.0), and defenses have averaged the sixth-most fantasy points against them.

he Titans are tied for the fewest points per game (14.0), and defenses have averaged the sixth-most fantasy points against them. Titans defense vs. Browns (1%): The Browns have allowed the most sacks in the NFL after six weeks, and defenses have averaged the fourth-most points against them.

Week 7 Sit ’Em Defenses

Sit of the Week

Seahawks defense vs. Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): It’s tough to sit the Seahawks defense, even more so in a home game. But this week’s matchup against the Chiefs is not favorable. K.C.'s offense has averaged the fifth-most points per game, and only the 49ers have given up fewer sacks of their quarterbacks. That makes Seattle a risk in this massive matchup.

Sit ’Em

Packers defense at Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Packers defense has posted huge totals over the past three weeks, but it’s still matchup-dependent. This week, the matchup is a brutal one on the road against Detroit. Defenses have averaged the fewest fantasy points per game against Jared Goff and the Lions, and only the Bills have averaged more points this season.

Ravens defense vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Ravens defense has been pretty steady in fantasy over the last three weeks, but a matchup against the Bengals makes this unit a fade. Cincinnati is averaging nearly 26 points per game, and their offensive line has allowed just nine sacks. In what could turn into a high-scoring game (the projected total points is 51), I’d keep the Ravens out.

More Sits

Patriots defense at Bears (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Lions defense vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Eagles defense vs. Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings For Week 7

Will Reichard vs. Colts Spencer Shrader at Vikings Evan McPherson at Ravens Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Giants Brandon Aubrey at Packers Ryan Fitzgerald vs. Buccaneers Matt Gay vs. Rams Chris Boswell at Saints (Paris) Dominic Zvada at Texans Jason Myers vs. Chiefs

Complete Week 7 kicker rankings

Week 7 Start ’Em Kickers

Start of the Week

Will Reichard vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Reichard has been one of the best kickers in fantasy football, and a matchup against the Colts makes him a must-start. Their defense has allowed four kickers to score 12 or more fantasy points, and only two teams have allowed more points to the position. The Vikings also rank second in the percentage of drives that result in a field goal.

Start ’Em

Evan McPherson at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): McPherson has scored 11-plus fantasy points in three of five games, and he should post double digits against the Ravens. Their defense has allowed more than 10 fantasy points per game to kickers, and three have scored 11 or more points. The Bengals are also fifth in the percentage of drives that result in a field goal.

Ryan Fitzgerald vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): You might not know it, but the Panthers' Fitzgerald has posted 10 or more fantasy points in all but one of his first five games. He’s in a great spot to post another big line this week, too, as the Buccaneers have allowed four kickers to score at least 13 points, and two of those kickers have scored 18 or more points.

More Starts

Spencer Shrader at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Matt Gay vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Chris Boswell at Saints (Paris 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)

Kicker Streamers

Dominic Zvada at Texans (18%): Zvada has scored 13-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games, and Houston has allowed 12-plus points to four kickers in 2026.

Zvada has scored 13-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games, and Houston has allowed 12-plus points to four kickers in 2026. Andre Szmyt at Titans (2%): Szmyt has scored 10-plus fantasy points three times in his last five games, and the Titans have allowed the fifth-most points to enemy kickers.

Szmyt has scored 10-plus fantasy points three times in his last five games, and the Titans have allowed the fifth-most points to enemy kickers. Daniel Carlson vs. Steelers (2%): Carlson scored a season-high 14.9 fantasy points last week, and no team has allowed more points to kickers than the Steelers.

Week 7 Sit ’Em Kickers

Sit of the Week

Jake Bates vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Lions' kicker has combined for 29.4 fantasy points in his last two games, and this week’s matchup against the Packers should be a shootout. So why is Bates a recommended sit? Well, no defense has allowed fewer fantasy points per game to kickers after the first six weeks. In fact, only one enemy booter has beaten them for more than seven fantasy points.

Sit ’Em

Cairo Santos vs. Patriots (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): The Bears' kicker has recorded nine or more fantasy points in four of his six games, but this week’s matchup against New England isn’t favorable. Aside from Jason Sanders’ 13 points in Week 6, no kicker has scored more than eight fantasy points against the Patriots. I’d keep Santos on the sidelines for this Thursday night tilt.

Eddy Pineiro at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pineiro has been a disappointment this year, failing to score more than 8.7 fantasy points in each of his last five games. He also has been held to six or fewer points three times, and the Niners have the third-lowest percentage of drives that end in a field goal. So while the matchup in Atlanta isn’t terrible, I’d keep Pineiro on the sidelines.

More Sits

Trey Smack at Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jake Elliott vs. Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Andy Borregales at Bears (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)