Week 7 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Wide Receivers

Week 7 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Bills, Chargers, Commanders, Jaguars

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings For Week 7

Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Chiefs Puka Nacua at Raiders Ja’Marr Chase at Ravens Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Packers Christian Watson at Lions CeeDee Lamb at Eagles Malik Nabers at Texans Justin Jefferson vs. Colts Drake London vs. 49ers Nico Collins vs. Giants

Complete Week 7 wide receiver rankings

Week 7 Start ’Em Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Matthew Golden at Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Golden has been better than projected after five weeks for the Packers, scoring 15-plus points four times while averaging 16.8 points per game. He should remain in fantasy lineups this week against the Lions, who have one of the league's worst defenses. Four wideouts have already beaten them for 19-plus fantasy points, and the projected game total is in the mid-to-low 50s. That suggests we’ll potentially see a shootout at Ford Field.

MATTHEW GOLDEN STAYS HOT



DALvsGB on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/SnMOJ4LTsZ — NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2026

Start ’Em

DK Metcalf at Saints (Paris 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Metcalf can be tough to trust, but he did post 20.3 fantasy points in last week’s win over the Buccaneers. He also has seen nine or more targets in four of his six games, and a matchup against the Saints is favorable. Their pass defense has allowed the ninth-most points per game to perimeter receivers, and six wideouts have scored 13-plus points against them regardless of alignment, including three with 21-plus.

Jameson Williams vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams has been on a fantasy heater, scoring 34.9 combined points in his last two games for the Lions. I think he’ll keep it up against the Packers in what could be a high-scoring game. The Packers' D has allowed double-digit fantasy points to eight wide receivers, including five who have had at least 16 points. Williams also beat Green Bay for nearly 27 fantasy points in their last meeting, so get him into your lineups.

George Pickens at Eagles (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Let’s be honest … Pickens has not been the player we thought we were getting in drafts. He has failed to score more than 13.3 points in four of his six games, and he has had really just one impressive stat line: 28 points against the Buccaneers in Week 5. Still, I’m going to keep the faith and start him against the Eagles. Eight wideouts have scored 14-plus fantasy points against them, and four have scored more than 19.

Jalen Coker vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): This young Panthers receiver has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers this season. After four games, he’s averaging nearly 17 points, and he has seen nine or more targets in three of those games. The Buccaneers have been a bit hit-or-miss against wideouts, but their defense has allowed five receivers to score at least 20 fantasy points against them. That includes last week, when DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard both scored more than 20 points apiece.

More Starts

DeVonta Smith vs. Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Luther Burden III vs. Patriots (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Wide Receiver Streamers

Germie Bernard at Saints (39%): Bernard has been targeted 21 times in the last two weeks, and the Saints have been generous to opposing wide receivers this season.

Bernard has been targeted 21 times in the last two weeks, and the Saints have been generous to opposing wide receivers this season. Ryan Flournoy at Eagles (9%): Flournoy saw nine targets last week and has put up 29 fantasy points over his last two games. The Eagles are a favorable foe, too.

Flournoy saw nine targets last week and has put up 29 fantasy points over his last two games. The Eagles are a favorable foe, too. Jaylin Noel vs. Giants (3%): I might be chasing the points here, but Noel has scored 15-plus points in two straight games and a matchup against the Giants is favorable.

Week 7 Sit ’Em Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Michael Wilson vs. Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): I’m on the fence about Wilson this week. While his numbers haven’t been great the past two weeks, he’s due to post a good stat line for the Cardinals. He does have a tough matchup against the Broncos this week, however. Their defense has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per target to perimeter receivers, not to mention the 10th-lowest EPA to the position regardless of alignment. If you start Wilson, temper your expectations.

Sit ’Em

Emeka Egbuka at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Egbuka will be tough to sit this week, as he has scored 17-plus fantasy points in two straight games. So like in the case of Wilson, I’d temper your expectations for this Bucs receiver. Carolina has surrendered the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers, and their defense has also allowed the seventh-lowest EPA per target to the position. I’m not saying he’s a must-sit, but the numbers suggest he could disappoint this weekend.

Josh Downs at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Downs has gone into a statistical spiral over the last three weeks, scoring no more than 8.7 points. Last weekend, Keenan Allen saw more targets for the Colts, and he’s actually been a better fantasy option since Week 3. I’d keep Downs on the sidelines against the Vikings, who have surrendered the fourth-lowest EPA per target and the third-fewest EPA added to wideouts. Overall, Minnesota has allowed the fifth-fewest points to wideouts.

Carnell Tate vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tate has been all or nothing lately, scoring 19 or more points in two games and 1.6 points in another Titans game. I’d consider him a risk-reward flex option against the Browns, who are middle-of-the-road in fantasy points allowed to outside receivers this season. This game also has one of the lowest totals in the league at 38.5, so neither team is expected to score a ton of points. If you have depth, I could see sitting Tate this weekend.

Xavier Worthy at Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Worthy posted a good stat line last week, scoring 14.3 fantasy points in a win over the Chargers. And while he has scored 11 or more points in three of his last four games, I would be wary of Worthy given the Chiefs' matchup in Seattle. Their defense has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game and the third-lowest EPA per target to wideouts, so Worthy could struggle to produce a productive stat line this week.

More Sits

Jaylen Waddle at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Tre Tucker vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jordan Addison vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)