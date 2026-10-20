Week 7 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings
Week 7 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders, and Jaguars. None of these units are must-start options, so it shouldn’t be difficult to find replacements on your league’s waiver wire.
This week’s rankings include some risers in the Jets and Browns, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of team defenses have also seen their value decline due to a lack of production or bad matchups, including the Seattle Seahawks (not a misprint) and Baltimore Ravens.
Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 7 Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Vikings
MIN
vs. IND
2
Texans
HOU
vs. NYG
3
Jets
NYJ
vs. MIA
4
Browns
CLE
at TEN
5
Titans
TEN
vs. CLE
6
Broncos
DEN
at ARI
7
49ers
SF
at ATL
8
Panthers
CAR
vs. TB
9
Steelers
PIT
at NO
10
Dolphins
MIA
at NYJ
11
Chiefs
KC
at SEA
12
Rams
LAR
at LV
13
Patriots
NE
at CHI
14
Seahawks
SEA
vs. KC
15
Saints
NO
vs. PIT
16
Ravens
BAL
vs. CIN
17
Bears
CHI
vs. NE
18
Bengals
CIN
at BAL
19
Cowboys
DAL
at PHI
20
Cardinals
ARI
vs. DEN
21
Buccaneers
TB
at CAR
22
Giants
NYG
at HOU
23
Lions
DET
vs. GB
24
Eagles
PHI
vs. DAL
25
Packers
GB
at DET
26
Colts
IND
at MIN
27
Raiders
LV
vs. LAR
28
Falcons
ATL
vs. SF
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano