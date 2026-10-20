Week 7 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings

Week 7 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders, and Jaguars. None of these units are must-start options, so it shouldn’t be difficult to find replacements on your league’s waiver wire.

This week’s rankings include some risers in the Jets and Browns, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of team defenses have also seen their value decline due to a lack of production or bad matchups, including the Seattle Seahawks (not a misprint) and Baltimore Ravens.

Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 7 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Vikings MIN vs. IND 2 Texans HOU vs. NYG 3 Jets NYJ vs. MIA 4 Browns CLE at TEN 5 Titans TEN vs. CLE 6 Broncos DEN at ARI 7 49ers SF at ATL 8 Panthers CAR vs. TB 9 Steelers PIT at NO 10 Dolphins MIA at NYJ 11 Chiefs KC at SEA 12 Rams LAR at LV 13 Patriots NE at CHI 14 Seahawks SEA vs. KC 15 Saints NO vs. PIT 16 Ravens BAL vs. CIN 17 Bears CHI vs. NE 18 Bengals CIN at BAL 19 Cowboys DAL at PHI 20 Cardinals ARI vs. DEN 21 Buccaneers TB at CAR 22 Giants NYG at HOU 23 Lions DET vs. GB 24 Eagles PHI vs. DAL 25 Packers GB at DET 26 Colts IND at MIN 27 Raiders LV vs. LAR 28 Falcons ATL vs. SF