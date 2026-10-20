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Week 7 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings

David Bailey and the Jets defense enter the top five this week thanks to a favorable matchup vs. the Dolphins.
Michael Fabiano|
David Bailey, Jets.
David Bailey, Jets. | Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 7 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders, and Jaguars. None of these units are must-start options, so it shouldn’t be difficult to find replacements on your league’s waiver wire. 

This week’s rankings include some risers in the Jets and Browns, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of team defenses have also seen their value decline due to a lack of production or bad matchups, including the Seattle Seahawks (not a misprint) and Baltimore Ravens.

Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 7 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Vikings

MIN

vs. IND

2

Texans

HOU

vs. NYG

3

Jets

NYJ

vs. MIA

4

Browns

CLE

at TEN

5

Titans

TEN

vs. CLE

6

Broncos

DEN

at ARI

7

49ers

SF

at ATL

8

Panthers

CAR

vs. TB

9

Steelers

PIT

at NO

10

Dolphins

MIA

at NYJ

11

Chiefs

KC

at SEA

12

Rams

LAR

at LV

13

Patriots

NE

at CHI

14

Seahawks

SEA

vs. KC

15

Saints

NO

vs. PIT

16

Ravens

BAL

vs. CIN

17

Bears

CHI

vs. NE

18

Bengals

CIN

at BAL

19

Cowboys

DAL

at PHI

20

Cardinals

ARI

vs. DEN

21

Buccaneers

TB

at CAR

22

Giants

NYG

at HOU

23

Lions

DET

vs. GB

24

Eagles

PHI

vs. DAL

25

Packers

GB

at DET

26

Colts

IND

at MIN

27

Raiders

LV

vs. LAR

28

Falcons

ATL

vs. SF

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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