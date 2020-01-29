Super Bowl LIV Cross-Sport Prop Bet Guide, Picks

Once Super Bowl 54 takes center stage at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, all other major sports stadiums in North America will be dark. However, bettors have several opportunities to tie San Francisco and Kansas City bets to early Sunday action from sports like the NBA and NHL. Here we preview and pick unique cross-sport prop wagering options currently posted at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Zion Williamson vs. Chiefs + 49ers First Half Points -4.5

Our first cross-sport prop betting option focuses on Zion Williamson total points versus the Houston Rockets and the combined points scored in the first half by the Chiefs and 49ers. Bets must be placed prior to 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, to get in on this prop. Taken first overall in the 2019 NBA draft, the former Duke Blue Devils star is clear of a preseason knee injury and has finally made his long-awaited NBA debut with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Williamson averaged 18 points and 24 minutes during his first four games, and New Orleans hosts Memphis before heading to Houston. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry is easing his prized power forward into action so expect Williamson to play around 30 minutes versus the Rockets. Houston ranks in the bottom seven on defense, allowing 114.3 points per game, so Williamson has chance to match the season-high 22 points he posted during his first NBA game against San Antonio.

Kansas City has averaged 17.56 first half points this season while the 49ers have scored 15.67 points. That adds up to the Chiefs and 49ers averaging 33.23 first half points and the halftime O/U total is set at 27 points. Since the Chiefs + 49ers side is a -4.5 favorite, if Williamson matches his season-high he would finish with 26.5 points on this prop. The first half ending at around 17-14 seems about right and that makes Chiefs + 49ers first half points the wager here.

Prop Pick: Chiefs + 49ers First Half Points -4.5 (-110)

LeBron James Points vs. Patrick Mahomes Completions

Note: Bets must be made before 10:00 p.m. ET on Feb. 1, 2020.

Who will have more? LeBron James total points versus the Sacramento Kings or Patrick Mahomes pass completions during Super Bowl LIV? Mahomes is a -1.5 favorite and the price is set at -110 on both sides. As per our Kansas City Chiefs betting preview, Mahomes’s prop total is set at 25.5 completions. Mahomes averaged 24 completions during 13 full games, topping out at 36 during Week 10 against Tennessee, and posted 23 completions in both playoff games.

From a hoops perspective, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has averaged 25.3 points over 44 NBA contests this season. King James has played well against Sacramento recently, as he is averaging 27.6 PPG over his last three starts versus the Kings. That includes 29 points during the Lakers' 99-97 home win over the Kings in November. Countering that slightly, James is averaging 22.6 PPG when playing the second of back-to-back contests this season.

Prop Pick: LeBron James Points (-110)

76ers + Celtics Points vs. Jimmy Garoppolo Gross Pass Yards

Note: Bets must be made before 8:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 1, 2020.

Who will have more: Total points scored by Philadelphia and Boston or Jimmy Garoppolo gross passing yards? Part of the 49ers' prop options, the price is -110 on both sides and Jimmy G (-15.5) is the favorite. Bettors are reminded that sack yards are not subtracted in the gross passing yards total. Garoppolo averaged 232.6 pass yards over 18 games this season but he posted just 77 pass yards against Minnesota and 131 against Green Bay during his two playoff starts.

As of Jan. 29, 2020, Boston contests have averaged 217.8 points, over 46 games, but the number jumps to 227.9 during the Celtics' last 10 contests. Philadelphia scores have averaged 213.3 points over 48 games, but the number falls to 204 over the 76ers' last 10 games. During three meetings this season, Celtics vs. 76ers games have totaled 200, 224 and 207 points. The 224-point match was at TD Garden in Boston, which is where this game will be played.

Based on my calculations, considering the venue and recent form of both teams, the Celtics vs. 76ers contest should end with about 220 total points being scored. If that projection proves correct, Garoppolo would need to post 236 gross passing yards to be graded as the winner. Feeling Super Bowl LIV is going to be a close contest, San Francisco should be able to stick with its powerful run game. With that as a deciding factor, bet on the 76ers + Celtics total points.

Prop Pick: 76ers + Celtics Total Points (-110)

Alexander Ovechkin Shots on Goal vs. Patrick Mahomes TD Passes

Note: Bets must be made before 12:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 2, 2020.

Who will have more: Total shots on goal by Washington Capitals stud Alexander Ovechkin versus the Pittsburgh Penguins or Patrick Mahomes touchdown passes in Super Bowl LIV? Ovechkin -1.5 (-170) is the favorite while Mahomes (+145) in the underdog on this prop. In two playoff games, Mahomes had five TD passes against Houston and three against Tennessee. However, he closed the season with two or fewer TD passes during his last six games.

Now Mahomes faces the 49ers pass defense that allowed two or fewer TD passes during 17 of 18 games this season. Ovechkin has had least five shots on goal during 25 of his 49 games this season. Against Pittsburgh, Ovechkin has averaged 5.2 shots on goal during 56 regular season games. During those contests, he had least five shots 33 times and six or more shots in 20 games. The juice is thick but bet on Ovechkin having more shots than Mahomes has TD passes.

Prop Bet: Ovechkin Shots on Goal -1.5 (-170)

New York Yankees' 2020 Win Total vs. Total TD Yards

Featured on the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook betting board this year, bettors can wager on props that also act as futures wagers. That includes the New York Yankees 2020 MLB win total going up against the total yards of all Super Bowl LIV touchdowns. The favorite is touchdowns (-1.5) and both sides are tagged with a (-110) price. Projecting the Yankees win total at around 104, and considering the TD yards the Chiefs and 49ers have racked up, bet on the TD yards.

Prop Bet: Super Bowl LIV Total TD Yards (-110)

