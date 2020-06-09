Oregon Ducks Football 2020 Betting Preview

A 12-2 record and Rose Bowl victory cemented the Ducks' 2019 season as the No. 5 team in the country. But with star QB Justin Herbert in the NFL, what should sports betters expect from the Ducks in 2020?

The 2019 season did not begin the way many in Eugene envisioned.

With just seconds left, the Ducks suffered a heart-breaking 27-21 loss against SEC power Auburn in the season opener. But Oregon would rebound, going 12-1 over their final 13 games; including a 37-15 win over Utah in the Pac 12 Championship and culminating with an exciting 28-27 victory over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.

In 2020, head coach Mario Cristobal will try to keep Oregon on track for a second straight successful season despite the loss of star quarterback Justin Herbert to the NFL. Stepping in will be sophomore Tyler Shough who saw some snaps last season; completing a total of 12 of 15 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Even though the appearances only came in mop up situations of blowout wins, Ducks fans will hope that limited experience will ease any nerves in 2020 with tremendous shoes to fill.

CalSportsReport’s Jake Curtis recently highlighted that Oregon is still garnering strong respect in preseason polls coming in at No. 7 in CBSSports’s preseason top-25, despite the new face piloting the offense.

According to PointsBet Sportsbook, Oregon’s season win total projection stands at 9.5 wins, juiced at odds of -136 to the over.

2020 Oregon Ducks Regular Season Win Total Odds

Odds courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook

2020 Oregon Ducks Schedule

Week 1 - Sept. 5 vs North Dakota State

Week 2 - Sept. 12 vs Ohio State

Week 3 - Sept. 19 vs Hawaii

Week 4 - Sept. 26 at Colorado

Week 5 - Oct. 3 vs Washington

Week 6 - BYE

Week 7 - Oct. 17 at California

Week 8 - Oct. 24 vs Stanford

Week 9 - Oct. 31 at Arizona

Week 10 - Nov. 7 vs USC

Week 11 - Nov. 13 vs Arizona State

Week 12 - Nov. 21 at Washington State

Week 13 - Nov. 28 at Oregon State

Things will not be easy out of the gate for the Oregon Ducks in 2020.

Although there are no lines on the season opener, the tilt with the North Dakota State Bisons will not be easy as some may think. Oregon will host this game, but the Ducks should be on alert against a North Dakota State team that has won eight FCS National Championships since 2011.

Tyler Shough will need to prove he is up to task once again in Week 2 when the Ducks play host to Big Ten power Ohio State. The oddsmakers indicate Oregon comes up short with an opening line of 9-point underdogs at home against Heisman Trophy favorite Justin Fields and the Buckeyes.

Bettors should take note that Week 2 is the only time the Ducks will likely be underdogs in 2020. However, that does not mean that the Pac 12 slate will be easy the rest of the year. The oddsmakers have the Ducks installed as only 6-point home favorites versus Pac 12 rival Washington in Week 5. It hasn’t been much of a rivalry lately, with the Ducks having won 14 of their last 16 games straight up against the Huskies.

According to the oddsmakers, there are two other difficult tests on the schedule highlighted by games against USC at home, and at Washington State in Autzen Stadium. The games mark the only times the Ducks are favored by less than double-digits: 3.5-point home favorites over the Trojans and 7.5-point road favorites over the Cougars.

The Ducks can currently be found as 10-point road favorites against California, 17-point home favorites versus Stanford, 14.5-point road favorites against Arizona,11.5-point home favorites versus Arizona State and 17-point road favorites against Oregon State in the regular season finale.

Oregon Odds to Win Pac 12 North

Odds courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook

PointsBet Sportsbook is offering Oregon as the favorite to win the Pac 12 North at odds of +110. All bettors who believe the Ducks will win the Pac 12 North will get back $110 for every $100 wagered.

Oregon Ducks Odds to Win Pac 12 Conference

Odds courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook

With projections that envision a potential two or three-loss regular season, PointsBet Sportsbook is offering Oregon at +210 to emerge as Pac 12 Champions for the second straight season. All bettors who believe the Ducks will win the Pac 12 Championship for a possible 13th time in school history will get back $210 for every $100 wagered.

Odds for Oregon Players to Win 2020 Heisman Trophy

As we have previously highlighted here at SI Gambling, Oregon currently has two players listed in the Heisman Trophy odds at William Hill: QB Tyler Shough (60/1) and RB C.J. Verdell (75/1). Former star QB Marcus Mariotta (2014) remains the Ducks one and only Heisman Trophy winner.

Oregon’s Odds to Win the 2020-21 College Football Playoff

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Assuming the Ducks do not take FCS powerhouse North Dakota State lightly in their opening game it's tough to land upon more than two losses in 2020. I agree with the oddsmakers and believe Oregon will come up on the losing end against Ohio State in Week 2. I tend to agree with early juice at odds of -135 on the over 9.5 season wins, but I believe there is better value elsewhere.

Even with a new quarterback in Shough, I agree with the projections by the sportsbooks that Oregon should be favored in all matchups outside of Week 2 against Ohio State. The offensive support from arguably the best offensive lineman in the country in Penei Sewell cannot be underestimated to anchor the protections and open holes.

Considering the Ducks get their toughest Pac 12 North foe, Washington, at home, I find the best value on the board to be found in their Division odds.

The Play: Pac 12 North Division Champions (+110)

