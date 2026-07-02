It’s About to Get Real for the PGA Tour’s Next Big Thing

This week the PGA Tour makes its annual stop at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill. And while the field doesn’t have all the big names that we saw last week at the Travelers, there are still some proven stars worth keeping track of at TPC Deere Run.

The most intriguing name in the field, however, belongs to a 21-year-old rising star who will be teeing it up for the first time as a professional—Jackson Koivun.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because the 21-year-old bomber finished tied for 23rd at the U.S. Open a few weeks ago at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Koivun is coming off a historic college career at Auburn and recently announced that he would make his pro debut at the John Deere.

“I finally hit that mental acceptance that I’m ready to go and play on the big tour,” Koivun told SI earlier this month. “It feels like the right time. I’m ready to get out there and compete against the big boys.”

It’s going to be really fun to see what he can do now that he’s going all in on the PGA Tour, where he will be able to finally collect some checks and hopefully contend for lots of trophies on many Sunday afternoons to come.

Koivun spoke this week about the expectations that have been put on him by just about everyone who follows professional golf.

"Just try not to think about it,” he said. “Obviously, I'm thankful for people that think of me like that, but it's a new chapter and it's a different lifestyle, so just trying to ease into it, accept failure if it comes, and figure out how to play golf on the PGA Tour."

Jackson Koivun was asked today ahead of the John Deere Classic how he handles the pressure of being considered the next can't-miss prospect coming out on the PGA Tour:



"Just try not to think about it. Obviously, I'm thankful for people that think of me like that, but it's a new… pic.twitter.com/ltElJevsIU — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) July 1, 2026

Koivun isn’t a stranger to the PGA Tour. Last year he played in six events (and the U.S. Open) as an amateur. One of those starts came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished T11. He followed that up with a T6 at the ISCO Championship, a T5 at the Wyndham Championship and a T4 at the Procore Championship.

Those impressive results showed that Koivun is not only ready to make the move to the professional level, but also to become an immediate factor.

That’s not a new feeling for Koivun, who had a historic career at the collegiate level. Here’s a look at his impressive achievements:

* He was a three-time First Team All-American.

* He was a three-time SEC Player of the Year.

* He was a two-time national champion.

* He racked up 11 career individual wins, which set an Auburn program record.

* He had 34 career top-10 finishes.

* He finished his time at Auburn with a career stroke average of 68.89, which is an NCAA record.

* In 2024, he became the first player in history to win all four of the biggest individual awards.

Now it’s about to get real for Koivun. And it starts Thursday morning, when he tees off at 8:35 a.m. alongside Jordan Spieth and Ben Griffin

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