Tiger Woods is back. The 15-time major champion announced on Tuesday that he will be playing in the Hero World Challenge next month (Dec. 3-6) in the Bahamas. The annual tournament has a field of 20 PGA Tour players and is an event that Woods has hosted for the last 26 years.

While it’s great that arguably the best player to ever tee it up will be back in a competitive environment for the first time since the 2024 British Open, the big question now that Woods has decided to return to action is what can we expect to see from him at Albany Golf Club?

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The good news right off the bat is that there isn’t a cut at the Hero World Challenge, so we’ll get to see Woods play in all four rounds. That is, of course, if he’s able to stay healthy. He’s now 50 years old and has dealt with a number of serious injuries over the years that have severely limited his ability to even play a tournament, let alone try to win one.

Tournament host Tiger Woods, 2017 champion Rickie Fowler, and major winner Gary Woodland have been added to the 2026 Hero World Challenge field, rounding out the list of 20 players who will compete at Albany, Bahamas Dec. 3-6. Learn more: https://t.co/K4yrgRk914 pic.twitter.com/tFrxnFydVQ — TGR Live (@TGRLiveEvents) November 17, 2026

Woods missed all of the 2025 and 2026 PGA Tour seasons. He played in five events in 2024 but his best result came at the Masters when he finished 60th. He missed the cut in the other three majors and had to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational.

Besides the injuries, Woods has also dealt with serious issues off the course over the years that have taken him away from the game. Last March he was arrested after he rolled his SUV over on a small residential road in Jupiter, Fla., and then spent time overseas at a rehabilitation center in Switzerland.

“This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery,” Woods said at the time in a statement. “I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger and more focused place, both personally and professionally.”

He later struck a plea deal in his DUI case that allowed him to avoid jail time but he had his driver’s license taken away for five years.

Now Woods is looking forward to getting back inside the ropes and playing competitive golf against some of the best players in the world. We shouldn’t expect that he will be in contention at the Hero World Challenge. Instead, a win for Woods will be if he can play all four days and show even the slightest glimpses of the greatness that he displayed during the peak of his career. He’s going to be rusty, he’s going to be under the microscope on every shot he takes and every step he makes while working through his rounds. It’s likely going to be a rough return and it wouldn’t be surprising if he finishes in last place.

But it’s still going to be a show because it’s Tiger Woods. This tournament, usually a fun four-day event where big-name players close out their calendar years with little pressure to be at their best, is now a must-see event for everyone in the sports world because of Woods. It’s been that way ever since he joined the PGA Tour way back in 1996 and it will remain that way until he decides to walk away from the sport for good.