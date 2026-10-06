Vote: Who Was the Arkansas High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 1-3)

Week 5 in Arkansas high school football featured a slew of high-caliber numbers in the rushing category.

There were players that scored anywhere from three to even five touchdowns running with the ball. Also, another player had just one rushing score but made a huge impact on both sides of the ball to help his team knock off the top-ranked team in the state.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the latest High School On SI Arkansas Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 5 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Jailyn Staggers of Nashville, who had 10 solo tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks in the Scrappers’ 42-22 win against Arkadelphia.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Mason Ball, Jacksonville

Ball rushed for 203 yards on 23 carries with three TDs, added a two-point conversion and finished with 234 all-purpose yards as the Titans rallied past Little Rock Parkview, 30-28.

Lamarion Bradley, Benton

Bradley, a sophomore tailback, rushed for 217 yards on 31 carries and four TDs as the Panthers outlasted Sylvan Hills, 44-40.

Braxton Canada, Greenwood

A junior receiver, Canada hauled in nine passes for 172 yards and two TDs and also threw a 38-yard pass for another score in the Bulldogs’ 52-16 win against Harrison.

Brody Chambers, Booneville

The senior fullback carried the ball 32 times for 214 yards and scored five TDs, part of a 365-yard performance on the ground by the Bearcats in a 49-28 win at Mena. It was also the 800th all-time win for Booneville, becoming the fourth program in Arkansas to achieve that feat.

Caden Crawford, Wynne

Crawford rushed for 134 yards on 22 carries with two TDs as the Yellowjackets downed Greene County Tech, 35-14.

Brelan Criswell, Atkins

A senior running back, Criswell carried the ball six times but produced 144 yards and three TDs and also caught a 40-yard TD pass in the Red Devils’ 63-20 win against Perryville.

Max Eldridge, Shiloh Christian

Eldridge, a junior running back/linebacker, scored the Saints’ first TD while on defense, finished with 18 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks in Shiloh Christian's dominant 42-15 win against No. 1 ranked Bentonville.

Cooper Hahn, Siloam Springs

Hahn, a junior quarterback, was 7-of-12 passing for 161 yards and a TD while rushing for 158 yards on 22 carries and three TDs in the Panthers’ 35-24 win at Little Rock Southwest.

Nick Harp, Little Rock Christian

Harp, a senior running back/linebacker, finished with nine tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and two hurries while adding 37 yards rushing in the Warriors’ 25-22 win against Bryant.

Dereon Holt, Conway

Hart, a sophomore tailback, rushed for 314 yards on 16 carries and scored four TDs as the Wampus Cats downed North Little Rock, 49-20.

P.J. Powell, Marked Tree

Powell passed for 283 yards and three TDs while adding two more scores on the ground in the Indians’ 36-22 win against Des Arc.

Rashawn Reed, Pine Bluff

A junior receiver, Reed caught three passes - all going for TDs - while generating 103 yards in a come-from-behind 27-24 win against Hot Springs. That included catching a 38-yard pass with less than seven minutes left for the Zebras’ eventual game-winning score.

Luke Sampson, Newport

Sampson completed 6-of-9 passes for 156 yards and two TDs while adding 127 yards rushing on 14 carries and three TDs in the Greyhounds’ 46-9 win against Quitman.

Jamerian Staten, Mineral Springs

A sophomore, Staten rushed for 237 yards on 34 carries and had four TDs while adding 72 yards passing in the Hornets’ 30-22 win against Junction City.

Remington Thomas, Fayetteville

A sophomore quarterback, Thomas completed 31-of-42 passes for 219 yards and three TDs in the Bulldogs’ 42-26 win at Rogers.