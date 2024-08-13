California high school football: California Top 25 countdown, No. 16-20
The workouts, the anticipation, the offseason seems endless. Players muscle up or stand still. Top recruits transfer or stay put. Coaches demand conditioning, seek leaders, hope for bonding.
The flags from the 7-on-7 season are put away, replaced by pads and helmets. The swelter of August and season arrives. We are here.
In California, besides a few smattering of games in Hawaii this weekend, the campaign begins Aug. 22-24 for half the 10 California Interscholastic Federation sections: San Diego, LA City, Southern, Central and Sac-Joaquin.
The rest — Central Coast, North Coast, Oakland San Francisco and Northern — begins Aug. 29-31.
This week, SBLive will count down the Preseason top 25 rankings for California. We'll present them five at a time.
TOP 25 COUNTDOWN: No. 21-25 | No. 16-20 | No. 11-15 (Wednesday) | No. 6-10 (Thursday) | No. 1-5 (Friday)
Many of the top players by position have already been released — more will come out in the following two weeks.
TOP QUARTERBACK LISTS: California’s Top 50 | San Diego Section | Southern Section |North Coast Section | Central Coast Section | Central Section | Sac-Joaquin Section
TOP RUNNING BACK LISTS: California's Top 50 | North Coast Section | Southern Section | San Diego Section | Central Coast Section | Central Section|Sac-Joaquin Section
PRESEASON TOP 25 TEAMS COUNTDOWN: No. 25-21
(SBLive sent football questionnaires to coaches/programs across the state. The information below reflects information presented back to SBLive on those questionnaires.)
No. 20: Archbishop Riordan (7-4 record in 2023)
CIF Section: Central Coast
Top offensive returners: WR Chris Lawson (Washington commit), Sr.; OL Losipini Tupou (Arizona commit), Sr.; OL Peter Langi, Sr.; OL Tommy Tofi, Jr.; QB Michael Mitchell Jr, Jr.; WR Cynai Thomas, Jr.; OL Michael Langi (Arizona commit), Jr.; RB Jeremiah Jones, Sr.
Top defensive returners: S John Tofi Jr; S Jones, Sr.; S Moses Vaenuku, Sr.; DL Jace Denning, Sr.; LB Skyler Tiatia, Jr.; DB Judge Nash, Jr.; DB Wes Winn, So.; DL Lopeti Malupo, So.; DL Noa Lata, So.
Notable newcomers: LB Tevita Tuifua, So.; LB DJ Sanchez, So.; RB Adonyae Brown, So.; WR/DB Tyrone Jones III, So.; LB Isiah Grant, Fr.; WR/DB Israel Lawson, Fr.
Coach Adhir Ravipati says: "We expect to be a top team in Northern California playing a fast, physical, and aggressive style of football.
Analysis: Hard to believe with multiple young players leading the Crusaders to a breakout 2023 season — the team's first winning season since 2015 — that Riordan is actually still a youthful group with only 12 seniors. But with an elite junior QB in third-year starter Mitchell, a massive and talented offensive line, two premier two-way players in Lawson and Jones, along with another game-breaker in Thomas, Riordan could break the bank offensively. Defensively, the Crusaders might need to rely on some talented but inexperienced varsity players. Jeremiah Jones is a two-way senior leader on our team who will start at RB and Safety. He is a really talented player, leader, and has had a tremendous off-season. With a great OL and passing game, he should thrive running the football.
No. 19: Loyola (6-6)
CIF Section: Southern
Top offensive returners: RB Sean Morris, Jr.; OL Nathan Turk, Jr.; QB Thomas Kynal, Sr.; WR Bryce Coleman, Sr.
Top defensive returners: DB Brandon Lockhart, Jr.; DL Scott Taylor, Sr.; LB Henry Casani, Sr.; DL Desi Valdes, Sr.; DB Brock Bojorquez, Sr.
Notable newcomers: WR Markus Keir, Jr. (Mission Viejo); QB Ashton Pannell, Jr. (St. John Bosco)
Coach Drew Casani says: "I expect this to be smart, physical and dependable - that is our standard. We will play fast, physical and aggressive on every snap."
Analysis: The Cubs are back in the Mission League after doing enough in the Angelus League the last few seasons. Casani reports the varsity roster has 60 players, which is a healthy sign for an all-boys school competing in a high-level league. The sign of transfers is also a sign that Loyola wants to compete and stay in the Mission League.
- Tarek Fattal
No. 13: Long Beach Poly (10-2)
CIF Section: Southern
Top offensive returners: WR Ezekiel Orozco, Sr.; WR Kamarie Smith, Jr.; OL Savion Day, Jr.; OL Anthony Rodriguez, Jr.; OL Tyler Gaines, Jr.; RB Ben Harris, So.
Top defensive returners: DB Julius Johnson, So.; DB Donte Wright, So.; DL Toa Tomasoa, Jr.; DB Deon Jackson, Jr.; DB Jonathan Weston, Jr.; LB Damien Matau, Sr.; LB Elijah Pouili, Sr.
Notable newcomers: DB Gus Anderson, Sr. (Loyola); QB Legend Galeai, Jr. (Mater Dei); QB Colin Creason, Jr. (Los Alamitos); DB/WR Jaylin McNeal, Sr. (Mayfair)
Coach Stephen Barbee says: :"Fast and physical. Excited to see our team compete against some of the state's best in our non-league games."
Analysis: Long Beach Poly is young, fast and skilled. The Jackrabbits lost big-time players in QB Darius Curry and LB Dylan Williams to graduation. There is a QB battle at Poly between two transfers, Galeai and Creason.
- Tarek Fattal
No. 12: San Clemente (9-2)
CIF Section: Southern
Top offensive returners: WR Cole Herlean, Sr.; WR Max Kotiranta, Sr.; TE Xander Rex, Sr.
Top defensive returners: LB Puka Fuimaono, Sr.; LB Matai Tagoai, Sr.; DB Max Bollard, Sr.; LB Zeke Rubinstein, Sr.; LB Kaden Raymond, Sr.
Notable newcomers: QB Jack Ferguson, Sr.; QB Dawson Martinez, Sr. (Citrus Valley)
Coach Jaime Ortiz says: "We are excited to play in the top public school league (ALPHA) and compete at a high level against some of the best teams in the state. While we had a very successful season last year, it is a new year, and our program is excited to get started."
Analysis: The Tritons have arguably the best linebacking core in California, which is a great position group to anchor a football team from. Ferguson and Martinez will battle for the starting QB spot, according to coach Ortiz. San Clemente went 9-2 last year, including a win over Mission Viejo.
- Tarek Fattal
No. 11: Los Alamitos
CIF Section: Southern
Top offensive returners: QB Alonzo Esparza, Sr.; WR Tron Baker, Jr.; RB Jerod Terry, Jr.; RB Lenny Ibarra, Jr.; OL Kaleb Martinez, Sr.; OL Braeden McKenna, Jr.
Top defensive returners: LB Jackson Raguse, Sr.; DB Taedan Rogers, Sr.; DL Jackson Renger, Jr.; DB Jackson Bennet, Sr.
Notable newcomers: TE Beckham Hofland, Jr.; WR/DB Kam Tillis, So.; WR/DB Justice Croffie, Sr.; LB Johnny Howze, Jr.
Coach Ray Fenton says: "We will play fast and play hard. We have tremendous grit."
Analysis: After a 9-3 campaign in 2023, the Griffins return an experience QB and dynamic skill players. However, Los Al will experience life without RB Anthony League, who transferred to Millikan. Junior Lenny Ibarra and Jerod Terry are primed for breakout seasons.
- Tarek Fattal