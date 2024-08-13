California high school football: California Top 25 countdown, No. 25-21
The workouts, the anticipation, the offseason seems endless. Players muscle up or stand still. Top recruits transfer or stay put. Coaches demand conditioning, seek leaders, hope for bonding.
The flags from the 7-on-7 season are put away, replaced by pads and helmets. The swelter of August and season arrives. We are here.
In California, besides a few smattering of games in Hawaii this weekend, the campaign begins Aug. 22-24 for half the 10 California Interscholastic Federation sections: San Diego, LA City, Southern, Central and Sac-Joaquin.
The rest — Central Coast, North Coast, Oakland San Francisco and Northern — begins Aug. 29-31.
This week, SBLive will count down the Preseason top 25 rankings for California. We'll present them five at a time.
Many of the top players by position have already been released — more will come out in the following two weeks.
(SBLive sent football questionnaires to coaches/programs across the state. The information below reflects information presented back to SBLive on those questionnaires.)
No. 25: San Mateo Serra (12-1 record)
Top offensive returners: RB Nanu Lato, Sr.; WR Charlie Wiley, Sr.; C Jonah Alapati, Sr.; G Eli Shamieh, Sr.; G Lemani Fehoko, So.
Top defensive returners: S Teddy Chung, Sr.; CB Jermaine Barrett, Sr.
Notable newcomers: RB/S Jeovanni Henley, So.; LB Dylan Modena, So; LB Aaron Maier, Jr.; QB Andrew Heneghan, Sr.; WR Drew Dowd, Sr.; DL Paul Tofavaha, So.
Coach Patrick Walsh says: "My expectations are to be challenged like no other Serra team in our 24 years here. ... At Serra we judge our teams on the level of commitment and love for one another. We like to say we are a tough organization and both of these factors, which will be challenged at the highest level this year. I am looking forward to seeing how this group of Padres and coaches handles this daunting challenge.
Analysis: The most obvious challenge is replacing 17 of 22 starters who graduated from perhaps the program's most talented team. The Padres (36-4 in that span) have represented Northern California the last three years as its Open Division representative, but lost handily all three years to SoCal juggernauts Mater Dei (twice) and St. John Bosco. No shame there. But with a staggering 99-man roster - the largest in school history — Walsh will have plenty to work with. With Folsom, De La Salle and St. John Bosco on its nonleague schedule, an 0-3 start is not nearly out of the rhelm. How the Padres respond to their preseason will be the team's measure.
No. 24: Fresno Central (10-4)
Top offensive returners: RB Brandon Smith, Jr.; WR Daylon Scott, Sr.; WR EJ Morgan, Jr.; WR Web Shite, Jr.; OL Jesse Wright, Sr.
Top defensive returners: FS Smith, Jr.; LB Aidan Chavez, Sr.; S Gerald Perry, Sr.; OLB Marcus Nolen, Sr.; DL Julian Amosa, So.
Notable newcomers: WR Bayon Harris, So.; WR Xavior Jones, So.; OL Jontay Fudge, So.; DB Jontae Della, So.; DB/WR Marcus Watkins (transfer from Washington Union), Sr.; OLB Lonzo Jenkins, So.; QB Jelani Dippel, So.
Coach Kyle Biggs says: "We have a ton of talent and youth so if we learn fast we’re going to be good."
Analysis: Biggs said it all. How quickly Dippel meshes with his army of talented receivers will dictate early success. Combined with all that speed and promise, this 42-man roster features perhaps the top all-around junior in the section in the 6-foot, 190-pound Smith, who last year rushed for 790 yards and nine touchdowns, added 19 catches for 206 yards and contributed 88 tackles from his safety spot.
No. 23: Warren (11-3)
Top offensive returners: QB Madden Iamaleava, Sr.; WR Jace Brown, Sr.; WR Jalen Ross, Jr.
Top defensive returners: DB Jaylen Whitaker, Jr.; DB Andre Pommells, So.
Notable newcomers: OL Matai Jefferson, Sr. (Bosco); DL Malachi Mitai, Jr. (Bosco); RB Skylar Lendsey, Jr. (Santa Margarita); LB Kalani Tialavea, Jr. (Bishop Amat)
Coach Adam Leonard says: "We should be competing for a CIF title. We are going to be tough and disciplined."
Analysis: According to Leonard, his first season as head coach, he has nine impact transfers ready to suit up at some point this fall - four came from St. John Bosco. One of the toughest things to do at the high school level is defend the pass, and with QB Iamaleava (UCLA) at the controls with high-level skill players running routes, Warren will be tough to stop.
No. 22: Oaks Christian (9-3)
Top offensive returners: QB, Axel Eason, Sr.; RB Deshonne Redeaux, Jr.; TE Stevie Amar, Sr.; WR Weston Schwesinger, Sr.; ATH Davon Benjamin, Jr.
Top defensive returners: DL Hayden Lowe, Sr.; LB Christian Knoos, Sr.; LB Evan Fanner, Sr.; DL Joseph Peko, Sr.; DL Zayne Reed, So.
Notable newcomers: DL Alifeleti Tuihalamaka, So.; TE Colby Simpson, So.; DB Bryan Narcisse, So.
Coach Charlie Collins says: "The goal is to win the Marmonte League. We expect to go out out and defend that. It's our idea to win the league and try to compete for a championship. It's the same expectation, just a different year. We're just a little more seasoned this year."
Analysis: Oaks Christian hasn't missed the playoffs since 2014, and Charlie Collins has had ups and downs in his tenure in Westlake Village, but has kept the playoff berth streak alive. The Lions always have flashy players and big-time prospects, but the question is always: Can the flash win a high-division CIF title? The last came in 2017 (D2) under Jim Benkert.
No. 21: Rancho Cucamonga (10-2)
Top offensive returners: OL Derrick Cooper, Sr.; WR Cameron Sermons, Sr.; QB Emiliano Villarreal, Sr.; OL Malik White, Jr.; QB Jacob Chambers, Sr.
Top defensive returners: DB RJ Sermons, Jr.; DL Kal-El Togafau, Sr.; DB Tahj Crutchfield, Sr.
Notable newcomers: LB Noah Fa’apito, Sr. (Bishop Amat); WR Camryn Jones, Sr. (Bosco); DB Andre Johnson II, Sr. (Colony); RB Keyonn Chatman, Sr. (Arcadia)
Coach Brian Hildebrand says: "The offense has the potential to be dynamic and dangerous. There are 3 out of 5 offensive linemen returning ... Our defensive secondary will have a number of new starters but will be led by national recruit, RJ Sermons. The team speed on defense should be a strength and our players will get to the football."
Analysis: The Cougars lost RB Trey Wilson and WR Jonah Dawson to graduation. The two combine for almost 3,000 yards. But the 2024 version of Rancho Cucamonga could be more versatile. Only time will tell. Hildebrand expects to mix Villareal and Chambers at the QB spot.
