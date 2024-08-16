California high school football Top 25 countdown, No. 1-5
The workouts, the anticipation, the offseason seems endless. Players muscle up or stand still. Top recruits transfer or stay put. Coaches demand conditioning, seek leaders, hope for bonding.
The flags from the 7-on-7 season are put away, replaced by pads and helmets. The swelter of August and season arrives. We are here.
In California, besides a few smattering of games in Hawaii this weekend, the campaign begins Aug. 22-24 for half the 10 California Interscholastic Federation sections: San Diego, LA City, Southern, Central and Sac-Joaquin.
The rest — Central Coast, North Coast, Oakland San Francisco and Northern — begin Aug. 29-31.
This week, SBLive will count down the Preseason top 25 rankings for California. We'll present them five at a time.
Many of the top players by position have already been released — more will come out in the following two weeks.
(SBLive sent football questionnaires to coaches/programs across the state. The information below reflects information presented back to SBLive on those questionnaires.)
No. 5: Mission Viejo (13-3 in 2023)
CIF section: Southern
Top offensive returners: QB Luke Fahey, Jr.; QB Draiden Trudeau, Sr.; RB Hinesward Lilomaiava, Sr.; WR Vance Spafford, Jr.; WR Phillip Bell, Sr.
Top defensive returners: DE Jaden Williams, Sr.; DB Zachary Foeldi, Jr.; DB Jeron Jones, Jr.; DL JD Hill, Jr.
Analysis: The passing attack was on display at the Battle at the Beach over the summer. The Diablos are defending CIF-SS Division 2 and CIF State Division 1-AA champions with a crop of big-time returners. Mission Viejo is set for the Division 1 playoffs in 2024.
No. 4: Folsom (13-2)
CIF section: Sac-Joaquin
Top offensive returners: QB Ryder Lyons, Jr.; RB Daymion Rivera, Sr.; WR Jameson Powell, Jr.; OL Luke Sorenson, Sr.; TE Nela Tupou, Sr.; OL Vlad Dyakonov, Jr.; WR Isiah Williams, Jr.
Top defensive returners: DL Theo Greule, Sr.; DB Jaron Hodson, Sr.; DL Tupou, Sr.
Notable newcomers: RB Carter Jackson, Sr. (from Granite Bay); DL Josiah Sharma, Sr. (Inderkum); DB Kam Totton, Sr. (Consumnes Oaks); WR Rob Larson, So.;
Analysis: The defending state D1-A champs didn't need much help with the return of 2023 State Co-Offensive Player of the Year Lyons (259 of 381, 3,578 passing yards, 38 TDs, 929 rushing yards, 23 TDs), one of the nation's top 2026 recruits, along with Rivera (681 rushing yards, 8 TDs), Powell (86 catches, 1,231 yards, 14 TDs) and host of top linemen. But with the addition of Nevada-bound RB Jackson (3,099 career yards, 43 TDs) and Texas-bound Sharma (6-5, 325), the Bulldogs pulled in two more of the state's top recruits. They are clearly the class of Northern California heading into the season.
No. 3: St. John Bosco (11-2)
CIF section: Southern
Top offensive returners: WR Madden Williams, Jr.; WR Daniel Odom, Jr.; RB Jeremy Lenore, Sr.; OL Matthew Perdue, Sr.; OL Adrian Tavui, Jr.; QB Matai Fuiava, Jr.; TE Austin Zebrowski, Sr.
Top defensive returners: DB Joshua Holland, Jr.; DL Epi Sitanili, Sr.; LB Matthew Muasau, Jr.; DB Jacob Holmes, Sr.
Notable newcomers: QB Koa Malau'ulu, Fr.; WR Carson Clark, Jr. (Los Alamitos); OL Kaden Franco, So. (Servite); OL Troy Taavao, Jr. (Cathedral); DL Roman Paseka, DL, Jr. (San Juan Hills)
Coach Jason Negro says: "This mindset has been a cornerstone of our consistency over the past 12 years or so. We hope to challenge for a Trinity League, CIF-Division 1, CIF-State Open Division, and mythical National Championship each and every year."
Analysis: Negro says the coaching staff from last year's squad is still intact and returning, which he believes is huge in building continuity into 2024. Most rankings and polls will have St. John Bosco at No. 2 behind Mater Dei, but the unproven and untested status of a new quarterback will be something to watch this season - especially early.
— Tarek Fattal
No. 2: Corona Centennial (9-3)
CIF Section: Southern
Top offensive returners: QB Husan Longstreet, Sr.; WR Cory Butler, Sr.; WR Tavian McNair, Sr.; WR Noah Westbrook, Sr.; OL Drew Hill, Sr.; OL Daniel Shipp, Sr.; OL Ikbahl Kassim, Sr.
Top defensive returners: DB LaRue Zamorano, Sr.; LB Cade Paterson, Sr.; DB Charles Castille, Sr.; DE JD McKinley, Jr.; DL Ben Tameifuna, Jr.
Notable newcomers: DE Elijah Riley, Sr. (Orange); DB Kuron Jabari, Sr. (Chaparral); DL Kingston Nombrado. Sr. (St. John Bosco); DB Boogie Williams, Jr. (Mater Dei)
Coach Matt Logan says: "Our expectation is to play fast and physical football. We want to showcase how we outwork teams throughout the game. Our expectation is to compete for an Open Division State Championship."
Analysis: The Huskies have a 5-star QB at the controls, a number of returning Division I commits on the offensive line, a bevy of standout wideouts at Longstreet's disposal in that nearly-unstoppable high-pace offense, and the addition of impact transfers makes Centennial a real threat to make noise. Don't be surprised if Centennial is playing for a Division 1CIF Southern Section title in November.
— Tarek Fattal
No. 1: Mater Dei (13-1)
Top offensive returners: RB Jordon Davison, Sr.; WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Jr.; WR Marcus Harris, Sr.; OL Sioni Toni, Mater Dei, Sr.
Top defensive returners: DE Nasir Wyatt, Sr.; DB Chuck McDonald, Sr.; DB Darius Dixon, Sr.; DL Semi Taulanga, Sr.
Notable newcomers: WR Chris Henry Jr, (Ohio); QB Dash Beierly, Sr. (Chaparral); OL Kodi Greene, Jr. (Eastside Catholic)
Coach Raul Lara says: "We will be physical, and everyone will do their part."
Analysis: A new era in Santa Ana, again. Frank McManus is out after one year, so in steps disciplinarian, Raul Lara. The Monarchs are loaded, as usual, and have a CIF-SS Division 1 title and CIF State Open Division crown to defend. They also open the season No. 1 in the SBLive national rankings. Mater Dei will only play nine games this season.
— Tarek Fattal