Top 25 California Southern Section high school boys basketball final rankings (2/10/2025)
The last edition of High School on SI's CIF Southern Section Top 25 boys basketball rankings as of February 10, which concludes the 2024-25 regular season.
The playoffs will start on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The Open Division has 10 teams in it. The Division 1 bracket is a gauntlet and the subsequent divisions below are a tossup.
The regular season started in mid-November and now it's over. Here are the final rankings for the 2024-25 season.
TOP 25 FINAL RANKINGS, FEB. 10
1. Harvard-Westlake (27-1)
Mission League champions for seventh straight season.
2. Eastvale Roosevelt (27-2)
The Mustangs will start another journey toward an Open Division final.
3. Santa Margarita (22-5)
The Eagles get big wins to cap the year, beating St. John Bosco and JSerra to win a share of the Trinity League.
4. St. John Bosco (24-4)
The Braves are arguably the most talented team in SoCal. Co-Trinity League champs.
5. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (22-6)
Tyran Stokes is emerging as a facilitating leader and will make the Knights the top team nobody wants to play in the postseason.
6. Redondo Union (23-3)
The Sea Hawks are headed to the Open Division after earning a share of Bay League title.
7. Sierra Canyon (20-5)
The Trailblazers keep the Open Division playoff berth streak alive. Sierra Canyon is the only program to ever earn a berth into every Open Division playoff since its creation in 2017.
8. La Mirada (24-4)
Gateway League champs get into the Open Division led by Julien Gomez and Gene Roebuck.
9. JSerra (21-7)
The Lions do enough in the Trinity League to earn an Open Division berth for a second straight season.
10. Heritage Christian (25-3)
The Warriors are back in the Open Division for the first time since 2017 when it was 16 teams.
11. Mater Dei (20-8)
The Monarchs get into the playoffs as an at-large team and will be a Division 1 contender.
12. Mira Costa (25-3)
The Mustangs knock off Redondo Union in the season finale to earn a share of the Bay League title.
13. Crespi (20-8)
The Celts, led by Nevada commit Peyton White, will be the No. 1 seed in Division 1.
14. Inglewood (25-6)
Jason Crowe Jr. will have Division 1 defenses wondering how to stop him.
15. Rancho Cucamonga (23-7)
The Cougars win the Baseline League and are a sleeper to win the Division 1
16. St. Anthony (18-6)
The Del Rey League champions win a very tough Del Rey League thanks to a 9-game winning streak.
17. Brentwood (24-4)
Gold Coast League champions led by a crop of youngsters in freshman Shalen Sheppard and sophomore AJ Okoh.
18. Windward (20-7)
The Eagles are senior heavy and were the Division 1 runner-up last season.
19. Rolling Hills Prep (20-6)
Coach Harvey Kitani in the playoffs is dangerous. The Huskies are in Division 1.
20. Long Beach Poly (22-6)
Jovani Ruff will lead the Jackrabbits into the Division 1 fray after winning the Moore League.
21. Etiwanda (17-11)
The Eagles are playing their best ball at the best time.
22. Santa Barbara (23-5)
UCSB commit Luke Zuffelato will be a player to watch in the postseason.
23. Campbell Hall (17-9)
Isaiah Johnson will be sure to make each game count. The Colorado commit is averaging more than 30 points per game.
24. Oak Hills (24-4)
Oak Hills will be a tough out in Division 2AA. The Bulldogs' first test will be against Anto Balian at Pilibos.
25. Mayfair (22-6)
The Monsoons will host Mayfair in the opening round of Division 2AA.
