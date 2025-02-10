High School

Top 25 California Southern Section high school boys basketball final rankings (2/10/2025)

The final regular-season rankings for high school boys basketball in the CIF Southern Section.

Tarek Fattal

Harvard-Westlake's Joe Sterling shoots against St. Francis at the Intuit Dome on Feb. 1, 2025.
Harvard-Westlake's Joe Sterling shoots against St. Francis at the Intuit Dome on Feb. 1, 2025. / Greg Fiore

The last edition of High School on SI's CIF Southern Section Top 25 boys basketball rankings as of February 10, which concludes the 2024-25 regular season.

The playoffs will start on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The Open Division has 10 teams in it. The Division 1 bracket is a gauntlet and the subsequent divisions below are a tossup.

The regular season started in mid-November and now it's over. Here are the final rankings for the 2024-25 season.

TOP 25 FINAL RANKINGS, FEB. 10

1. Harvard-Westlake (27-1)

Mission League champions for seventh straight season.

2. Eastvale Roosevelt (27-2)

The Mustangs will start another journey toward an Open Division final.

3. Santa Margarita (22-5)

The Eagles get big wins to cap the year, beating St. John Bosco and JSerra to win a share of the Trinity League.

4. St. John Bosco (24-4)

The Braves are arguably the most talented team in SoCal. Co-Trinity League champs.

5. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (22-6)

Tyran Stokes is emerging as a facilitating leader and will make the Knights the top team nobody wants to play in the postseason.

6. Redondo Union (23-3)

The Sea Hawks are headed to the Open Division after earning a share of Bay League title.

7. Sierra Canyon (20-5)

The Trailblazers keep the Open Division playoff berth streak alive. Sierra Canyon is the only program to ever earn a berth into every Open Division playoff since its creation in 2017.

8. La Mirada (24-4)

Gateway League champs get into the Open Division led by Julien Gomez and Gene Roebuck.

9. JSerra (21-7)

The Lions do enough in the Trinity League to earn an Open Division berth for a second straight season.

10. Heritage Christian (25-3)

The Warriors are back in the Open Division for the first time since 2017 when it was 16 teams.

11. Mater Dei (20-8)

The Monarchs get into the playoffs as an at-large team and will be a Division 1 contender.

12. Mira Costa (25-3)

The Mustangs knock off Redondo Union in the season finale to earn a share of the Bay League title.

13. Crespi (20-8)

The Celts, led by Nevada commit Peyton White, will be the No. 1 seed in Division 1.

14. Inglewood (25-6)

Jason Crowe Jr. will have Division 1 defenses wondering how to stop him.

15. Rancho Cucamonga (23-7)

The Cougars win the Baseline League and are a sleeper to win the Division 1

16. St. Anthony (18-6)

The Del Rey League champions win a very tough Del Rey League thanks to a 9-game winning streak.

17. Brentwood (24-4)

Gold Coast League champions led by a crop of youngsters in freshman Shalen Sheppard and sophomore AJ Okoh.

18. Windward (20-7)

The Eagles are senior heavy and were the Division 1 runner-up last season.

19. Rolling Hills Prep (20-6)

Coach Harvey Kitani in the playoffs is dangerous. The Huskies are in Division 1.

20. Long Beach Poly (22-6)

Jovani Ruff will lead the Jackrabbits into the Division 1 fray after winning the Moore League.

21. Etiwanda (17-11)

The Eagles are playing their best ball at the best time.

22. Santa Barbara (23-5)

UCSB commit Luke Zuffelato will be a player to watch in the postseason.

23. Campbell Hall (17-9)

Isaiah Johnson will be sure to make each game count. The Colorado commit is averaging more than 30 points per game.

24. Oak Hills (24-4)

Oak Hills will be a tough out in Division 2AA. The Bulldogs' first test will be against Anto Balian at Pilibos.

25. Mayfair (22-6)

The Monsoons will host Mayfair in the opening round of Division 2AA.

PREVIOUS RANKINGS

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
