Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 2, 2026)

The postseason is upon us in Pennsylvania (except for the Inter-Ac Conference), and while we saw some shaking up in this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings, we might see stability over the next week or two as the top teams ease into the postseason.

But last week saw some titanic results, such as Roman Catholic posting a historic victory over rival St. Joseph’s Prep to win the Philadelphia Catholic League Red Division, and State College routing Harrisburg to send the Cougars tumbling further down the rankings.

Two teams — Propel Braddock Hills and Episcopal Academy — dropped out this week, with Hopewell and Great Valley taking their place.

Here are this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6 | Wk7 | Wk8 | Wk9

Last week: 1 | Def. Hempfield Area 45-0

The Vikings wrapped up the WPIAL 6A conference title by posting their fifth consecutive shutout, while Chrys Black finished with 160 total yards, rushed for two touchdowns and returned a punt 36 yards for another score.

Next up: vs. Hempfield Area, WPIAL 6A semifinals, Nov. 13

Last week: 2 | Def. No. 16 Harrisburg 42-20

Another big night for Rowan Walker, who rushed for 237 yards and four touchdowns, lifted the Little Lions to the Mid-Penn Commonwealth championship and their first undefeated regular season since 2022.

Next up: vs. Erie, Nov. 6

Last week: 4 | Def. Frankford by forfeit

The Panthers had already clinched the Independence Division title for the Philadelphia Public League and open PIAA 5A district play this week against the Speedboys, who they beat 35-0 three weeks ago.

Next up: vs. West Philadelphia, Nov. 7

Last week: 5 | Def. Chambersburg 42-18

Sebastian Williams threw for 369 yards and two touchdowns, and freshman Kaedyn Walker ran for 196 yards and four touchdowns as the Crusaders tuned up for the PIAA 6A playoffs by routing the Trojans.

Next up: TBD, Nov. 13

Last week: 6 | Def. Plum 49-21

The Rams clinched the top seed in the WPIAL 5A playoffs as Nebraska-bound receiver Khalil Taylor scored four first-quarter touchdowns and finished with five catches for 156 yards.

Next up: TBD, Nov. 13

Last week: 7 | Def. West Allegheny 45-13

The Panthers won the Allegheny Six Conference title and a first-round bye in the WPIAL 5A playoffs by rushing for 284 yards, including 102 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Josh Snyder.

Next up: TBD, Nov. 13

Last week: 10 | Def. No. 9 St. Joseph’s Prep 21-17

The Cahillite beat their crosstown rivals in a Philadelphia Catholic League regular-season game for the first time since 1999 when Jahmil Hawkins hit a wide-open Trey Mongomery at the left pylon for a 15-yard touchdown with 27 seconds left.

ROMAN CATHOLIC SCORES!!!Hawkins connects with Montgomery for a 15 yard go ahead touchdown! Roman Catholic takes a 21-17 lead with just 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter.@PaFootballNews @_RomanFootball @jahmil_hawkins @1Tre_Montgomery pic.twitter.com/6A83MJhVzr — Davin Ridall (@dridallmedia) October 31, 2026

Next up: vs. Father Judge, Nov. 6

Last week: 8 | Def. Salisbury Township 55-7

Colton Sams broke the District 11 career touchdown passes record, with his four TD passes against the Falcons pushing his total to 109 over his four seasons with the Spartans.

Next up: vs. East Stroudsburg South, Nov. 6

Last week: 3 | Lost to No. 7 Roman Catholic 21-17

Junior receiver Jett Harrison caught two touchdown passes to break older brother Marvin Harrison Jr.’s all-time PCL career TD reception record with 38, but the Hawks fell to the No. 2 seed in the PCL division playoffs and now face defending PIAA 6A champion La Salle College in the semifinals.

Next up: vs. La Salle College, Nov. 6

Last week: 11 | Def. then-No. 23 Episcopal Academy 34-9

The Friars put the game away early, leading 21-3 at halftime as Brayden Fallon tossed two touchdown passes.

Next up: at William Penn Charter, Nov. 7

Last week: 12 | Def. Chichester 29-8

The Clippers wrapped up a fifth straight Del Val League title as Kenjai Gatling threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns, and Sa’Mhad Williams became the first Chester back to rush for 1,000 yards as a senior, rushing for 70 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Next up: vs. Marple-Newton, Nov. 6

Last week: 13 | Def. Strath Haven 14-0

The Cougars posted their seventh consecutive shutout, and John Hopkins tossed two touchdowns passes to lead Springfield to an 11th Central League championship.

Next up: vs. Kennett, Nov. 6

Last week: 15 | Def. Central Bucks East 41-14

The Bucks earned a share of the Suburban One League National Conference title as senior QB Josh George tossed a pair of touchdown passes to secure a ninth straight win over their rivals.

Next up: vs. Perkomen Valley, Nov. 6

Last week: 16 | Def. Cocalico 28-9

Maverik Foster ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries as the Raiders completed a second consecutive undefeated regular season in winning the 5A Section 3 championship.

Next up: TBD, Nov. 13

Last week: 17 | Def. Greater Latrobe 52-28

The Warriors romped to the WPIAL 5A Big East Conference title, leading 52-14 at halftime as Ben Grabowski threw for 143 yards and three touchdowns, ran for a touchdown, and recovered a fumble in the end zone for another score.

Next up: TBD, Nov. 13

Last week: 9 | Lost to No. 2 State College 42-20

The Cougars lost back-to-back games to fellow Mid-Penn Commonwealth powers Bishop McDevitt and State College to finish third in the division and into a portion of the East bracket with Central York and Wilson Area.

Next up: vs. William Penn, Nov. 6

Last week: 18 | Def. Ringgold 44-7

The Lions captured the 4A Big Six Conference title behind five touchdowns from Aayden Wright, including four on the ground to go with a game-high 238 rushing yards on 25 carries.

Next up: vs. Kiski Area, Nov. 6

Last week: 19 | Def. Kennett 42-16

The Cougars clinched the No. 1 seed in the 6A District 1 playoffs, with Juelz Chiron-Robinson rushing for 191 yards and four touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Harry S Truman, Nov. 6

Last week: 20 | Def. Berwick 35-7

Sophomore Mark Saracinaj went over 100 yards rushing for the first time this season, finishing with 179 on nine carries and scoring three touchdowns as the Mountaineers wrapped up the top seed in the 4A District 2 bracket.

Next up: vs. Hanover Area, Nov. 6

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Aliquippa 42-10

The Vikings held Aliquippa to just 167 total yards and three first downs to complete an undefeated run through the 3A Western Hills Conference.

Next up: vs. Mount Pleasant, Nov. 6

Last week: 24 | Def. Dover 47-6

The Bulldogs won their first SCAC Division II title since 2014 and completed their first undefeated regular season in 14 years as Kent State-bound WR/DB Julius Fuentes-Bream had three touchdown catches and grabbed an interception.

Next up: TBD, Nov. 13

Last week: 22 | Def. Scranton 49-6

Noah Krzywiec caught two touchdown passes, and Finn Mulligan ran for two touchdowns as the Cavaliers wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the 3A District 2 playoffs.

Next up: vs. Lake-Lehman, Nov. 6

Last week: Not ranked | Def. East 45-35

The Patriots wrapped up their first Ches–Mont South Division title since 1974 by completing their first-ever undefeated regular season thanks to Beau Kosmalski, who ran for 234 yards (his sixth straight game over 200 yards) to bring his season total to 2,261.

Next up: vs. West Chester Rustin, Nov. 6

Last week: 14 | Lost to Central Bucks South 21-14

The Rams blew their chance at winning the outright Suburban One League National Conference title and dropped to the No. 3 seed in the district tournament.

Next up: vs. North Penn, Nov. 6

Last week: 25 | Def. William Penn 42-7

Legend Johnson ran for 141 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and caught one of Jamin Ilgenfritz’s four touchdown passes.

Next up: TBD, Nov. 13

Dropped Out

21. Propel Braddock Hills

23. Episcopal Academy

Under Consideration

Avonworth

Blue Mountain

La Salle College

Mount Carmel

Notre Dame-Green Pond

Northwestern Lehigh

North Pocono

Parkland

Solanco

Southern Columbia

Whitehall

Wilson