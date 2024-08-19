16 Texas high school football prospects make On3's 2027 Top 100 rankings
Last week, one national high school football recruiting outlet unveiled its top 100 players in the class of 2027 and 247 Sports included 13 Texas high school football stars among them.
On Monday, another outlet was even more favorable to the talented incoming sophomores across the state of Texas.
On3 released its top 100 for the class of 2027 and 16 Texas high school football prospects were listed.
The top two among them are both from nationally ranked DeSoto: No. 3 Myson Johnson-Cook and No. 10 Ethan Feaster.
Johnson-Cook, a four-star wideout, is the consensus top-rated 2027 prospect in Texas. He moved from Illinois, where the hulking 6-foot-3, 220-pounder posted a dominant freshman season on both sides of the ball.
His transfer — first to Katy in Houston, then to DeSoto — made waves in Texas, as many foretell a meteoric rise for Johnson-Cook as one of the nation's top prospect.
>> National power DeSoto hitting ‘reset button’ in quest for third straight UIL title
Feaster caught for 634 yards and nine touchdowns on more than 21 yards per catch for the DeSoto, which finished No. 2 in the country.
Westwood quarterback Kavian Bryant came in at No. 19 in the country and Duncanville receiver Trenton Yancey, who left Arlington Lamar after a standout freshman season.
He caught for 814 yards and five touchdowns, rushed for 216 and earned 6A District 8 newcomer of the year honors.
The only player among the 16 to have already committed is Denton Guyer edge rusher Zane Rowe, who committed to Oklahoma in April, the end of his freshman year.
Here is each player in their respective order (out of 100):
On3 2027 Top 100 prospect from Texas
3. Myson Johnson-Cook, DeSoto, RB/LB
10. Ethan Feaster, DeSoto, WR
19. Kavian Bryant, Westwood, QB
20. Trenton Yancey, Duncanville, WR
26. Qua Ford, Texas High, OT
27. Landen Williams-Calls, Richmond Randle, RB
36. Hank Hendrix, Boerne, QB
38. Carson White, Iowa Colony, QB
42. Cooper Witten, Liberty Christian, LB
43. Colton Nussmeier, Flower Mound Marcus, QB
61. Zane Rowe, Guyer, EDGE (Oklahoma commit)
66. Wayne Shanks, Cy Woods, RB
67. JayQuan Snell, Waxahachie, S
72. Victor Scott, Lancaster, ATH
76. Brian Swanson, South Oak Cliff, OT
85. Tay Ellis, Crowley, WR
—
We're taking a position-by-position look at the top players returning in the Lone Star State this fall, starting with 50 quarterbacks, 70 running backs, 40 wide receivers, 25 tight ends, 25 offensive linemen, 30 cornerbacks and 25 safeties.
Which teams are district favorites? Top sleepers? We're going district-by-district and choosing both, starting with 6A Districts 1-16, 6A Districts 17-32 and 5A Division I.
We examined offseason player movement and the 12 transfers that will have the biggest impact in the fall.
2024 Texas high school football preview
Stay with SBLive's preseason coverage in the lead up to the 2024 Texas high school football season.
Who are the most underrated teams in the Lone Star State entering the season? We're taking a look by region at the programs poised to out-perform expectations, starting with North Texas, Southeast Texas and Central Texas.
The Lone Star State is home to many of the country's top prospects. We examined the top 20 committed recruits in the state and where they're headed. And we narrowed down the 25 best uncommitted players in the state — and where they're at in their respective recruitments.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx