Frisco Lone Star vs. Argyle: Live score, updates of Texas high school football opener (8/30/2024)
The 2024 Texas high school football season is here, and two traditional winners in the Dallas-Fort Worth are set to clash.
Argyle and Frisco Lone Star square off in a Week 1 showdown. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Central time).
PREGAME (LIVE): LONE STAR VS. ARGYLE
About Lone Star:
Key players? RB Davian Groce (6-2, 190, 4-star), WR Bryson Jones (6-3, 180), OL Gary Lassley (6-4, 295, Air Force commit).
Lone Star returns 15 starters, including four-star running back Davian Groce, who is coming off of a sophomore season with 936 rush yard, 860 receiving yards and 22 TDs. It has to replace graduated quarterback Collin Blackstock. Whoever does has senior wideout Bryson Jones (969 yards, 15 TDs in 2023) as a top target. On defense, junior Jordan Deck is one of the nation's top safeties after a breakout sophomore season (69 tackles, five picks).
About Argyle:
Key players? QB Maguire Gasperson (6-0, 190), WR Will Kryzsiak (6-3, 180).
Argyle went 9-3 last season and return a district offensive MVP in quarterback Maguire Gasperson.
—
