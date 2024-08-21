Michael Fasusi, nation's No. 2 tackle, commits to Oklahoma Sooners football on anniversary of move to America
Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables and his staff have landed several high-profile recruits from the state of Texas in the Class of 2025.
On Wednesday, the Sooners received the services of perhaps the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect in the state — and one of the nation's best offensive tackles.
Michael Fasusi, a 6-foot-6, 310-pound senior at Lewisville High School, announced Wednesday afternoon that he has committed to play for Oklahoma in a ceremony at the school's auditorium.
Fasusi chose the Sooners ahead of Texas and Texas A&M, who were his other finalists, with Oregon and Missouri having also made his final five list of schools.
>> Top 25 offensive linemen in Texas entering 2024
Fasusi's commitment already bolsters an OU recruiting class that had already made huge inroads in Texas, especially on the offensive line. The Sooners have already received commitments from fellow tackle Ryan Fodje of Cypress Bridgeland and Melissa's Owen Hollenbeck, considered the top center prospect in the state.
Other in-state prospects committed to OU include receivers Gracen Harris (Ennis) and Emmanuel Choice (Lancaster), defensive backs Courtland Guillory (Spring Klein Oak) and Maliek Hawkins (Frisco Emerson), Denton Guyer quarterback Kevin Sperry - who led Midwest City (Okla.) Carl Albert to a state title last season - and Humble Atascocita running back Tory Blaylock.
Fasusi's commitment came six years to the day that he and his family arrived in the United States from Nigeria. It took him a while to adjust not only to life in America but the game of football, but in a recent interview with SBLive Texas, Lewisville coach Michael Odle raved about Fasusi's ability to pick up the nuances of the game on the fly.
Odle also mentioned the development of Fasusi in building his frame, from a skinny build to the massive one he sports at the moment.
Fasusi's announcement also coincided with another special day. Wednesday happened to be the birthday of Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, considered one of the top o-line coaches in the nation.
Read more about Fasusi here:
>> Michael Fasusi's high school football coach saw transformation on, off field: 'He was a sponge'
- Buck Ringgold | buck@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveTX