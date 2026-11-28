A pair of Texas high school football programs with identical 11-1 records are looking to take the next step.

Waxahachie takes on Klein in the regional semifinal round of the University Interscholastic League 6A Division I playoffs. The game takes place Saturday afternoon in Waco at the Waco ISD Stadium.

Watch Waxahachie vs. Klein LIVE on the NFHS Network

Both teams come in with 11-1 records. Waxahachie suffered its only defeat to North Crowley in October, but last week, the Indians - ranked No. 8 in the latest High School On SI Texas Top 25 - came close to seeing their season come to a premature end before rallying late for a 42-38 win against Rockwall-Heath in the area round.

Klein, the District 15-6A champion, has won four straight games since a 30-20 loss to Tomball. The Bearkats also had a grueling area playoff last week, pulling out a 31-27 win against The Woodlands.

The winner of Saturday’s regional semifinal goes on to next week’s regional championship game against the winner of the regional semifinal between Duncanville and Aldine Davis, also taking place Saturday afternoon.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Waco.

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WAXAHACHIE 0, KLEIN 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Waco ISD Stadium, a pair of 11-1 squads are facing off for the right to advance to next week’s regional championship round as the Indians of Waxahachie take on the Bearkats of Klein.

ABOUT WAXAHACHIE

The Indians had to deal with adversity when their starting quarterback, South Carolina commit Jerry Meyer III, was lost for the season with a broken collarbone. But there has been a revelation in the play of his replacement, freshman Westin Nichols, who has helped steady the Indians’ ship.

In fact, it was Nichols that helped orchestrate the game-winning drive in last week’s area playoff win against Rockwall-Heath, as the Indians put together an 84-yard drive, ending when Nichols threw an 8-yard TD pass to Jashawn Crayton with 18 seconds to go. Nichols has now thrown for 652 yards and seven TDs after taking over for Meyer.

Waxahachie has also gotten a boost from junior running back Taylen Strange and receiver Jordan Thompson-Woods. Strange has rushed for 1,181 yards on 187 carries and 16 TDs, while Thompson-Woods has hauled in 52 passes for 956 yards and 11 scores.

ABOUT KLEIN

The Bearkats come into Saturday’s playoff game having scored a total of 457 points while allowing 164. In the four-game win streak after the Tomball loss, they have scored 190 points.

Klein’s offense is led by senior quarterback Carter Lattelle and junior receiver Mike Brown. Lattelle has completed 158-of-230 passes for 2,891 yards and 30 TDs, and Brown is the Bearkats’ top receiver, grabbing 61 passes for 1,144 yards and 13 scores.