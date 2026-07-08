Kyle Schwarber Causes Reds Announcer to Give Hilarious One-Word Home Run Call

1. We all love when a play-by-play person goes nuts and gives us an over-the-top home run call.

Reds radio broadcaster Jeff Brantley went with the complete opposite approach on Tuesday night and his less-is-more version was just as effective.

With the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber facing a 3–0 count in the top of the third, Brantley perfectly set up the next pitch.

“And you can rest assured that it doesn't matter if it’s 3–0 or 0–0, Schwarber is swinging if it's something he likes,” said Brantley. “And it is a three-ball, no-strike count.”

Cincy lefty Andrew Abbott then delivered his pitch. Schwarber crushed it and the only thing that Brantley could say was, “Boom.”

My write-up does not do Brantley’s call justice. You have to hear it to fully enjoy it.

This is incredible



"And you can rest assured that it doesn't matter if it's 3-0 or 0-0, Schwarber is swinging if it's something he likes. And it is a three-ball, no-strike count. Pitch from Abbott. Boom. It is 3-0."



How Kyle Schwarber's homecoming bomb sounded on Reds radio https://t.co/Tcezkxw6DM pic.twitter.com/RnXU1eD2iG — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) July 8, 2026

2. If you missed it last week because you were busy celebrating a long holiday weekend, make sure you check out the most recent SI Media With Jimmy Traina.

Rich Eisen was my guest. Eisen discussed his new podcast, This Is SportsCenter: Stories From the Set. He explained how the podcast came about, what it was like to interview Dan Patrick, Chris Berman, Chris Fowler and others and revealed what he learned from doing the series.

Eisen also talked about ESPN purchasing the NFL Network, no longer doing play-by-play for NFL games, returning to ESPN, the Knicks’ championship run, interviewing Larry David the day after New York’s 29-point comeback against San Antonio, the status of the Yankees, LeBron James leaving the Lakers and much more.

Following Eisen, Sal Licata from SNY TV and The Sal Licata Show joined me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts segment. This week, we discussed the strong reaction to last week’s Dunkin’ Donuts conversation, a wild week for the Mets featuring a managerial firing, a bracket of Mets embarrassing moments and Mr. Met’s dancing during a report on Carlos Mendoza getting the ax.

Other topics discussed include NBC choosing golf over MLB, Dianna Russini’s latest controversy, the Fourth of July and more.

You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.

You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.

3. Mets analyst Keith Hernandez used Tuesday night’s game as a therapy session. During the sixth inning of a 9–9 game, Hernandez decided to explain how his bloodline is coming to an end. It was a very Seinfeld-esque performance from the sitcom’s one-time guest star.

"My two are in their 40s, they're not going to have kids. I won't go into one of them. That's not gonna happen. So the line is burnt. It's burnt. It just burned down" - Keith Hernandez pic.twitter.com/Uhz3bPMIri — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 8, 2026

4. This was quite a ridiculous take from Foul Territory’s Ken Rosenthal. I’m not saying that Mike Francesa is right about the Mets eventually trading shortstop Francisco Lindor, but for Rosenthal to only believe that beat reporters can break a stories about trades is absurd. Francesa has been a New York media figure since the ‘80s. To think he doesn’t have sources is awfully naïve.

Mike Francesa's report about the Mets trying to trade Francisco Lindor in the next couple of weeks seems like a bit of a reach, says @Ken_Rosenthal.



"With all due respect to Mike, he is not a beat reporter, and I haven't seen this from any of the beat reporters." pic.twitter.com/k3uP5Zrn09 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 7, 2026

5. I am not defending “The Decision,” which took place 16 years ago today, in any way, shape or form. However, it’s hard to believe LeBron James was just 25 years old when he did that ESPN special with Jim Gray. It’s hard not to blame immaturity as part of the reason he made the poor decision (no pun intended) to announce his new team that way.

16 years ago today, a 25-year-old LeBron James took his talents to South Beach and joined the Miami Heat.



Now at age 41, the basketball world actively awaits his next decision. pic.twitter.com/Hy1xj0Whir — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 8, 2026

6. Only Charles Barkley can say he loves Travis Kelce while in the same breath revealing that he turned down an invitation to the MSG wedding because he thought it would be a “crap show.”

Charles Barkley rejected an invite to Taylor Swift's epic wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden -- but it had nothing to do with hate.



🎥: Unfiltered With Ricky Bo & Bill Colarulo pic.twitter.com/yEy0X06yj3 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 8, 2026

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: This guy is great.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.