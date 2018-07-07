There's being locked in, and then there's whatever was going on with Mark Reynolds Saturday night.

The Nationals' first baseman was perfect from the plate in five appearances in an 18-4 victory over the Marlins.

Reynolds's first RBIs of the game came in the second inning when he hit a two-run home run to score Bryce Harper and put Washington on the board first in the game. A pair of solo home runs by Miami in the fourth had the game tied up, but in the bottom half of the inning, Reynolds doubled to score Harper for his third RBI of the contest.

In the fifth inning, Harper and Anthony Rendon scored on a Reynolds single to give the Nationals a 7-3 advantage. The next inning, Reynolds hit his second homer of the game, this one a three-run shot that scored Harper and Trea Turner.

Reynolds capped off his career-game and the scoring for the night in the seventh with a two-run single that scored Brian Goodwin and Juan Soto to create the game's final score.

The 10 RBIs ties a team record set last season by Rendon and it was the first 10-RBI game since Scooter Gennett hit four home runs for the Reds and knocked in 10 last season.

Have a game, Mark Reynolds!



4-4, 2 HR, EIGHT RBI for the @Nationals 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/ARtHERAgs8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 8, 2018

Hit a walk-off HR.

Hit a 2-run HR.

Hit an RBI 2B.

Hit a 2-run 1B.

Hit a 3-run HR.

Hit a 2-run 1B.



Mark Reynolds had a pretty solid 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/Jf9YAcSWEe — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 8, 2018

Reynolds played 36 games this season entering Saturday, and was hitting .257 with eight home runs and 14 RBIs in those contests.