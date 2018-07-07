Watch: Mark Reynolds Hits Two Homers and Becomes 15th Player to Get 10 RBIs in a Game

Mark Reynolds went 5-for-5 in the Nationals' 18-4 win Saturday.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 07, 2018

There's being locked in, and then there's whatever was going on with Mark Reynolds Saturday night.

The Nationals' first baseman was perfect from the plate in five appearances in an 18-4 victory over the Marlins.

Reynolds's first RBIs of the game came in the second inning when he hit a two-run home run to score Bryce Harper and put Washington on the board first in the game. A pair of solo home runs by Miami in the fourth had the game tied up, but in the bottom half of the inning, Reynolds doubled to score Harper for his third RBI of the contest.

In the fifth inning, Harper and Anthony Rendon scored on a Reynolds single to give the Nationals a 7-3 advantage. The next inning, Reynolds hit his second homer of the game, this one a three-run shot that scored Harper and Trea Turner.

Reynolds capped off his career-game and the scoring for the night in the seventh with a two-run single that scored Brian Goodwin and Juan Soto to create the game's final score.

The 10 RBIs ties a team record set last season by Rendon and it was the first 10-RBI game since Scooter Gennett hit four home runs for the Reds and knocked in 10 last season.

Reynolds played 36 games this season entering Saturday, and was hitting .257 with eight home runs and 14 RBIs in those contests.

