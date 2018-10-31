A Red Sox fan says he woke up in an emergency room in Los Angeles after being confronted by Dodgers fans following Game 5 of the World Series, according to Jake Levin of NECN.

Massachusetts native Josh Davis, who now lives in Los Angeles, said two men stopped him on the sidewalk after Boston clinched its ninth title in franchise history Sunday. The 36-year-old was wearing a Red Sox had and said one of the men who stopped him was in a Dodgers jersey and hat.

"Get your [expletive] out of here, this is Dodger country right here," Davis alleges one of the men said.

Davis claims he was stabbed by a screwdriver and as many as nine or 10 people contributed to the assault. When he came to at Cedars-Sinai Hospital, Davis had five stab wounds, some missing teeth and a fractured nose.

"It should never come to beating the crap out of people, you know what I mean?" Davis told NECN. "I got a lot of Dodger fan friends...I'm not going to let one bad apple ruin it for me ... or 10."

Both his phone and wallet were stolen during the attack and Los Angeles police are investigating the case as an assault with a deadly weapon and a robbery.