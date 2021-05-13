Yanks' Torres Tests Positive Despite Antibodies, Vaccine

Sports Illustrated home
Yankees Positive Tests Rise to Eight, Torres Put on Injured List

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Thursday that the team now has eight COVID-19 cases after shortstop Gleyber Torres's test from Wednesday came back positive.

Torres, who was held out from Wednesday's game against the Rays, was put on the injured list. Third baseman Miguel Andujar was called up from from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace Torres. 

Torres tested positive despite being fully vaccinated and previously contracting COVID-19 in December. Boone stated that all eight individuals who tested positive within the Yankees organization received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was found to be 66% effective at preventing illness in trials, per the CDC. 

The prior seven cases for the Yankees were from the coaching and support staff including pitching coach Matt Blake, third base coach Phil Nevin and first base coach Reggie Willits. Boone said that six of the seven coaches and staffers were asymptomatic, and told reporters the team didn't uncover any new cases on Thursday, 

In April, the team cleared the 85% threshold of vaccinated Tier 1 employees (players, coaches, staff) required by the league in order to lift restrictions, with most receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. With 85% of team personnel vaccinated, they're able to gather in indoor spaces, eat in restaurants, carpool and stay in personal residences while traveling.

The Yankees (20-16) currently sit third in the AL East behind the Red Sox and the Blue Jays. 

