SI:AM | Carlos Correa Shockingly Changes Course

The Mets get their man

Baseball fans across the country—well, except those who were awake at nearly 3 a.m. ET—woke up to some stunning news: Carlos Correa, who had agreed to one of the biggest contracts in MLB history with the Giants last week, is actually signing with the Mets.

The first hint that something was up was when San Francisco called off its planned Tuesday press conference to introduce Correa. The Associated Press reported later that Giants doctors had concerns with Correa’s physical exam, hence the holdup in the official announcement.

Then came the stunner. At 2:38 a.m. ET, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Correa was in agreement with the Mets. His original agreement with the Giants had been for a reported 13 years and $350 million. The Mets’ deal is for a reported 12 years and $315 million. (Correa, who has never played anywhere but shortstop as a pro, is reportedly expected to move to third base, with Francisco Lindor remaining at shortstop.)

“This really makes a big difference,” Mets owner Steve Cohen told the Post. “I felt like our pitching was in good shape. We needed one more hitter. This puts us over the top.”

Cohen, baseball’s richest owner, has been on an unprecedented spending spree this winter. The Mets have already signed Justin Verlander (two years, $86.7 million), Japanese starter Kodai Senga (five years, $75 million), José Quintana (two years, $26 million), Omar Narváez (two years, $15 million) and David Robertson (one year, $10 million), in addition to re-signing Brandon Nimmo (eight years, $162 million), Edwin Díaz (five years, $102 million) and Adam Ottavino (two years, $14.5 million, with an opt-out). Their 2023 payroll, according to ESPN, is projected to be $384 million, $90 million over the fourth and final luxury-tax threshold, which means the team will pay an additional $100 million in taxes.

Cohen set expectations high when he took over as owner in late 2020, saying at his introductory press conference that if the team didn’t win a World Series “in the next three to five years, I’d consider that slightly disappointing.” And he’s gone out and spent to make a championship a real possibility. Cohen, a hedge fund manager whose net worth is estimated to be at least $12 million, has immediately ramped up spending on his team. In ’21, his first season in charge, the Mets had the third-highest payroll in baseball. Last season, it was No. 2. This year, they’re projected to be No. 1 by a wide margin over the Yankees.

Cohen’s spending is a breath of fresh air in a sport where owners have trended toward penny-pinching in recent years. Even the Yankees spent the past several seasons carefully monitoring the luxury-tax threshold. But even though MLB teams keep their financial statements as top secret as the nuclear codes, the majority of teams are surely capable of spending more than they do. Most teams are owned by billionaires that, while they might not be as rich as Cohen, certainly wouldn’t be bankrupted if they spent more on free agents. Hopefully Cohen’s spending will translate into wins and force the rest of the league to try to keep up.

In today’s Daily Cover, Conor Orr explains why Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is going to be the next top head coaching candidate:

The secret, according to those who know him, is an ability to reverse engineer. Steichen wants all of his quarterbacks—all of his players, really—to feel like he did in those moments back in high school or on the practice field where the coach, the play, the quarterback and the offense are all aligned, bound by the cosmic joy of the perfect call at the perfect moment. The same can be said for his system in general, which is a scheme based in some ways on the classic Norv Turner–style offense—full of punishing deep shots and efficient, layered routes underneath—but more of a vision driven by the quarterback’s personal comforts. In short, Steichen succeeds by taking what his team is best at, taking what makes a defense uncomfortable by virtue of their own rules, and overlaying the two into a vicious game plan.

