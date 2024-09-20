Angel Notes: March To 95 Continues, Hunter Strickland's Plans, Christian Moore Update
The Angels lost to the Houston Astros, 3-1 on Thursday, on the one-year anniversary of Shohei Ohtani's elbow surgery. They need to go 5-4 or better over their final nine games to avoid finishing with the most losses in franchise history. The record of 95 was last achieved in 1980.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Thursday:
Prospect Development: Angels' Cautious Approach
The Angels are reportedly taking a measured approach with their top position-player prospect from the 2024 draft, indicating no rush to bring Christian Moore to MLB before the 2024 season ends.
A Pitcher's Unexpected Return Announcement
A previously retired Angels pitcher has decided he wants to return to the mound in 2025. Hunter Strickland's unexpected decision is a compliment to the Angels' pitching coaches, who resucitated a career that looked dead on arrival after Strickland signed a minor league contract earlier this year.