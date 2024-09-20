Halos Today

Angel Notes: March To 95 Continues, Hunter Strickland's Plans, Christian Moore Update

J.P. Hoornstra

Aug 10, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Hunter Strickland (61) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Hunter Strickland (61) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images / James A. Pittman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Angels lost to the Houston Astros, 3-1 on Thursday, on the one-year anniversary of Shohei Ohtani's elbow surgery. They need to go 5-4 or better over their final nine games to avoid finishing with the most losses in franchise history. The record of 95 was last achieved in 1980.

Here are all the headlines you might have missed Thursday:

Prospect Development: Angels' Cautious Approach

The Angels are reportedly taking a measured approach with their top position-player prospect from the 2024 draft, indicating no rush to bring Christian Moore to MLB before the 2024 season ends.

A Pitcher's Unexpected Return Announcement

A previously retired Angels pitcher has decided he wants to return to the mound in 2025. Hunter Strickland's unexpected decision is a compliment to the Angels' pitching coaches, who resucitated a career that looked dead on arrival after Strickland signed a minor league contract earlier this year.

Angels Video Of The Day

Angels Tweets Of The Day

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/Angels News