Angels Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Marlins Starting Pitcher for Prospects
It has been a full decade since the Los Angeles Angels made the postseason.
But the Halos are just two games behind the Seattle Mariners for second place in the American League West, and the Angels dealt the New York Yankees back-to-back shutout defeats on Monday and Tuesday.
With the trade deadline approaching, the Angels can bolster their roster to hopefully make their return to the postseason in October.
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden suggested Los Angeles pick up another starting pitcher at the trade deadline to deepen their five-man rotation, specifically Marlins right-handed starting pitcher Edward Cabrera.
Cabrera was the Marlins’ Rookie of the Year in 2022 after posting a career-best 3.01 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 14 starts. This season, he is logging a 3.81 ERA, 63 strikeouts and a 1.39 WHIP through 12 starts.
Cabrera is also a cheap trade option, as he is signed to a one-year, $1.95 million contract.
The Dominican Republic native will become arbitration-eligible after next season, so the Marlins may be willing to trade him now.
In exchange for Cabrera, the Angels would give up two of their top prospects, right-handers George Klassen and Chris Cortez. Both of the pitchers are expected to make their MLB debuts in 2026, despite neither having pitched in Triple-A yet.
Klassen is the Angels No. 3 overall prospect, while Cortez ranks as the franchise’s No. 8 overall prospect.
The Angels acquired Klassen at last season’s trade deadline in a deal that involved sending reliever Carlos Estévez to the Philadelphia Phillies. Cortez also joined Los Angeles last season when they drafted him in the second round out of Texas A&M.
Klassen was an FSL Postseason All-Star last year and has accrued a 5.65 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 11 starts in Double-A this season. Meanwhile, Cortez has posted a 3.39 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 13 High-A games in 2025.
The Angels are in a solid position at this point in the season to potentially qualify for the postseason. Adding another reliable starting pitcher to their rotation could be the final push the Angels need to make their way back to October baseball.
