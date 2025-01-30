Angels Disrespected in First Power Rankings of 2025
The Los Angeles Angels have not done enough this offseason to change their fate next season, according to Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
In the first power rankings of the 2025 season, Reuter ranked the Halos at No. 25, once again near the bottom of the pack.
"Does an offseason haul of Yusei Kikuchi, Jorge Soler, Kyle Hendricks, Travis d'Arnaud and Kevin Newman really move the needle for the Angels?" Reuter wrote. "This still looks like a roster that is more likely to be battling to avoid the AL West cellar rather than pushing for a playoff spot, though the continued development of their young offensive core and a healthy season from Mike Trout could change that narrative."
Reuter does have a point. While the Angels were active in the early stages of the offseason, their acquisitions have mostly filled the bench and provided depth rather than change the franchise's fortunes.
The roster seems to be incomplete with just a few weeks left until spring training. The Angels have several needs in the starting rotation, bullpen, and an outfield in flux. The Halos could also use another power bat in the lineup to accompany Mike Trout and Jorge Soler.
There are several starters still on the market the Angels could pick up. The Halos have been linked to Jack Flaherty for severals weeks now, and he grew up in Los Angeles. Hometown players have been a theme this offseason for the Angels, making Flaherty a good fit for that very reason. Jose Quintana is not expected to return to Queens, which could open the door for the Halos to add another reliable arm.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal thinks the Angels will make a few more moves before the winter wraps up.
“I believe they are in play for a number of free agents right now, and it’s just a matter of where the market goes and who might want to play for them," Rosenthal said on Foul Territory.
“I would expect that they’re gonna pick off some players in the weeks ahead," Rosenthal added. "I wouldn’t say guarantee it, but I’d expect it.”
