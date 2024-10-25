Angels Make First Big Moves of Offseason
The Los Angeles Angels have started making moves this offseason.
The club made a handful of transactions, reinstating right-handed pitchers Andrew Wantz and José Marte from the injured list and outrighting them to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Several others were outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake as well including right-handed pitcher Carson Fulmer, and infielders Charles Leblanc, Jack López, and Michael Stefanic.
The Angels are determined to make several moves this winter to bolster their lineup enough to dig their way out of the hole they were buried in during the 2024 season.
Angels owner Arte Moreno is optimistic for a turnaround next season.
"We have a plan to try to add players that are going to help us compete," Moreno said in an exclusive interview with the Southern California News Group. "Perry's marching orders are we need to build a team that can compete for a playoff spot. When you get to playoffs, anything can happen."
Moreno is bold and believes his club will make the postseason next year.
"That's our goal," Moreno said. "We're looking at '25-'26, because of the young people coming, but our goal is to be in the playoffs in '25."
Making the playoffs will not only check off the box on the list of goals for the team but it will be the first playofff appearance for the Angels since 2014. It is the longest active postseason drought in Major League Baseball.
Los Angeles hasn't won a playoff game since Oct. 22, 2009, when they took two games from the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.
“The reality is we need to put a competitive team out there,” said Moreno, who indicated the payroll will go up compared to 2024. “We have some young players and more depth than we’ve had. And we’ll have even more depth in ’26. When you’re looking at ’25, you’re looking at a combination of ’25 and ’26. What we have to do is do things in ’25 to be as competitive as we can, but we also want to do things to enhance ’26 so we’ll be deeper.”
Moreno is committed to Anaheim and wants his organization to become a winner again. He says he will do whatever it takes.
“We have to make sure we’re deep enough,” Moreno said. “We have to make sure our bench is deep enough if somebody gets hurt. It’s a little bit hard to be in a situation where there’s $72-73 million and they give us no production. It’s hard for me to just sit here and tell you, honestly, that I’m going to put $73 million more money on this payroll next year.”