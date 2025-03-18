Angels Make Trade, Acquire Reliever From Braves
Left-handed reliever Angel Perdomo is heading west after the Atlanta Braves traded him to the Los Angeles Angels Monday in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later.
The Angels also designated infielder Scott Kingery for assignment, according to a social media post.
Perdomo entered spring training hoping to play a major role in the Atlanta bullpen. He spent last season recovering from Tommy John surgery which he had with the Pittsburgh Pirates at the end of the 2023 season.
The reliever had a promising start to his spring notching back-to-back scoreless outings at the end of February, but his next four were a little rough. That stretch combined with his long rehab process forced the Braves to drop him from their bullpen plans entirely.
Overall, Perdomo made seven Grapefruit League appearances, pitching 7.1 frames of two-run ball.
In his career, Perdomo has pitched in parts of three Major League Baseball seasons, spending two with the Pirates and one with the Brewers. His best year came with Pittsburgh two years ago where he recorded a 3.72 ERA in 29 innings.
Kingery came to the Angels with hopes of breaking camp on the Opening Day roster after Los Angeles acquired him in an offseason trade with the Philadelphia Phillies. He did not appear in a game with the Phillies but did slash .268/.316/.488 in Triple-A which led the Angels to get a look at him in camp.
A one-time top prospect in the Phillies organization, Kingery was fighting to play in his first MLB game since 2022. He will have to wait just a tad longer to make that happen.
This spring, Kingery struggled. He’s hitting .138 with 11 strikeouts in 36 plate appearances this spring and has been pushed off the roster. The Angels might even have to place him on waivers in the next couple of days, and if he goes unclaimed, he has the option to become a free agent.
