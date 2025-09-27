Mike Trout Says Angels Want to End Astros' Season
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout clearly expressed his intentions for the team's series against the Houston Astros.
With the Seattle Mariners clinching the American League West, the Astros need to secure a Wild Card spot if they want to play in October.
The Angels beat the Astros 4-3 on Friday, delivering a massive blow to Houston's playoff chances.
Trout, though, is not happy with just taking game, but rather, he wants to deliver the knockout blow and beat the Astros on Saturday and Sunday.
“We know what’s at stake for them,” Trout said, according to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “We’re going to go out there and try to win the next two. They're playing for something and so we’re going to keep coming in and battling.”
The Angels are out of the playoff hunt, having been eliminated quite early, but the team is still finding reasons to play, whether it is securing spots in the majors for some players, developing others, or beating divisional rivals.
Los Angeles is experiencing a significant playoff drought that has lasted for years, primarily because of the strength of the Houston Astros.
This time, the Angels have a chance to get some payback and knock the Astros out of contention, just like Houston has done over the years.
