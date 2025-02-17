Angels News: Kenley Jansen Has Lofty Personal Goal for 2025
After a winter filled with ambiguity, one of the Los Angeles Angels' most notable signings came in February when the team inked a deal with reliever Kenley Jansen.
Read more: Back of Angels Bullpen Could Suddenly Be Major Strength in 2025
Despite having a prolific MLB career of 15 seasons, the 37-year-old reliever has his sights set on another lofty goal. Though Jansen is the active leader in pitching appearances (871) and saves (447), he eventually wants to reach a milestone only Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman have achieved before him.
Jansen hopes to record 500 career saves in the near future.
“I’m 53 away, and as a kid growing up in Curacao, I never thought I'm going to live in this beautiful country and to play this game that I dream of,” Jansen said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “To me, it’s very special. So if I have the chance and the health, why not?”
The road to 500 career saves begins with a strong showing in Anaheim. Jansen certainly has the stat line to reach his personal goal sooner than later as he recorded 27 saves for the Boston Red Sox last season. The veteran was sidelined by right shoulder inflammation late in 2024, but a healthy 2025 campaign can get Jansen that much closer to the milestone.
Jansen is coming off a season where he produced his lowest ERA (3.29) since 2021. He also punched 62 strikeouts in 54.2 innings.
Jansen, who spent a majority of his career in Southern California with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has recorded 25-plus saves in 12 consecutive seasons. Four of those seasons included 40 or more saves, highlighting just how close Jansen can get to 500 career saves in 2025 pending a strong showing.
The return to the area Jansen calls home should also provide a boost for the reliever as he begins a new chapter with the Angels.
“First off, it's great just being back in Southern California, and [the Angels] got a young team,” Jansen said. “It's great for me to just be here and give my experience and support and help turn things around. And especially for me to be home and around my kids, it means a lot.”
More news: Angels Putting Former First-Round Pick In Great Position to Succeed This Year — Literally