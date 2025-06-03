Angels Notes: 2 Key Players Placed on IL, Top Prospects Called Up, Mike Trout Latest
The home runs were flying at Fenway Park as the Los Angeles Angels held on to beat the Boston Red Sox, 7-6, on Monday to kick off a three-game series. Three of the four dingers came in the first inning — a record mark for an away team at the historic ballpark — as the Halos improved to 27-32.
Ahead of the historic victory, the Angels placed two key players on the injured list. One has had a few nagging injuries to deal with in 2025, as the other was just 15 pitches into his tenure with the Halos.
Additionally, two top prospects were called up in a move that not many saw coming. The mix of opportunity plus proving themselves in the minors led to their promotion to The Show.
Finally, Mike Trout revealed his plan moving forward as he was recently activated from the injured list. His 454-foot home run on Monday should give a good indication as to what direction he plans on going this season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Tweets of the Day:
