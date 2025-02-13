Angels Notes: Anthony Rendon Out Indefinitely, Massive Zach Neto Update, Top Free Agent to Halos?
The Los Angeles Angels acquired one of the hottest players in MLB at the conclusion of the 2019 season who mashed two home runs in the World Series to lead his Washington Nationals to their first-ever title.
After inking this player to a massive seven-year, $245 million deal, he has yet to play in more than 58 games in a season (after playing in 52 of the 60 games in 2020).
Now, Anthony Rendon suffered another setback in his rehab and will require hip surgery.
He is out indefinitely.
In positive Angels injury updates, Zach Neto claimed to have 'good news' on his shoulder, but it is unclear if he will be ready for Opening Day. Although the 24-year-old isn't yet throwing, he has been hitting off of a tee.
And finally, as the Halos have already started to report to spring training, MLB insiders predict that they will make a blockbuster signing before the 2025 year begins. This free agent would put the Angels rotation over the top as one of the most complete in baseball.
