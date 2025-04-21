Halos Today

Angels Notes: Blockbuster Trade Idea, Insane Walk-Off Win, Kyren Paris Benched

Gabe Smallson

Apr 20, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) beats a throw to San Francisco Giants catcher Sam Huff (23) to score on a walk-off double by center fielder Jo Adell (not pictured) at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) beats a throw to San Francisco Giants catcher Sam Huff (23) to score on a walk-off double by center fielder Jo Adell (not pictured) at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels won a dramatic rubber match against the San Francisco Giants, 5-4, thanks to a four-run ninth inning punctuated by a walk-off double from Jo Adell. The Halos moved to 11-10 on the year.

The exciting win was without Kyren Paris in the lineup amid his recent slump.

After his electric first 10 games of the season, his last nine have been abysmal. In 27 at-bats, Paris has just four hits, 13 strikeouts, and is batting .148.

Manager Ron Washington appears to have not lost an ounce of hope in the young man and listed positive reasons as to why he sat on Sunday. With a day off Monday, the skipper wanted to give Paris time to clear his head and get back to the dominant .440 batting average of which he started the season.

Finally, the Halos have a trade idea to send a key pitcher to a National League contender. The NL team recently lost their ace southpaw, so a return is expected be more lucrative than before his injury.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Ron Washington Reveals Why He Left Kyren Paris Out of Angels Lineup Ahead of Off Day

Angels Lineup vs Giants: Kyren Paris Out for Series Finale

Angels Could Trade Key Pitcher to Needy National League Squad

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News