Angels Notes: Blockbuster Trade Idea, Insane Walk-Off Win, Kyren Paris Benched
The Los Angeles Angels won a dramatic rubber match against the San Francisco Giants, 5-4, thanks to a four-run ninth inning punctuated by a walk-off double from Jo Adell. The Halos moved to 11-10 on the year.
The exciting win was without Kyren Paris in the lineup amid his recent slump.
After his electric first 10 games of the season, his last nine have been abysmal. In 27 at-bats, Paris has just four hits, 13 strikeouts, and is batting .148.
Manager Ron Washington appears to have not lost an ounce of hope in the young man and listed positive reasons as to why he sat on Sunday. With a day off Monday, the skipper wanted to give Paris time to clear his head and get back to the dominant .440 batting average of which he started the season.
Finally, the Halos have a trade idea to send a key pitcher to a National League contender. The NL team recently lost their ace southpaw, so a return is expected be more lucrative than before his injury.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
