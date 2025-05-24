Halos Today

Angels Notes: Ex-Halo Retires, Mike Trout Update, Blockbuster Trade Idea

Gabe Smallson

Apr 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout (27) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout (27) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels have won eight games in a row thanks to a 7-4 victory over the Miami Marlins. They are back to .500 at 25-25, and have hit multiple home runs in seven consecutive games.

In other news, a former top prospect for the Halos suddenly announced his retirement. He was very briefly wearing an Angels jersey in The Show as he was then a part of a deal to bring an ace to Anaheim.

Additionally, Mike Trout has provided a major injury update. The three-time MVP has been on the injured list since May 1 and is 'excited' to be where he is in his recovery.

Finally, a big money Halos All-Star has been linked to a National League team according to an insider. Depending on what the return is, this offer might have to be worth listening to, but the Halos may not be so quick to change anything amid this glorious winning streak.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Former Angels Top Prospect Used in Blockbuster Trade Announces Sudden Retirement

Angels' Mike Trout Provides Massive Injury Update

Angels' $10 Million All-Star Linked to Needy NL-Team After Shocking Suspension

Angels Manager Pushes For His Young Superstar to Make All-Star Team

Angels Pitcher Placed on Injured List With Mysterious Injury

Angels Manager Provides Massive Update on $33 Million Pitcher's Return Timeline

Angels Starting Pitchers Are Last Standing to Accomplish Wild Feat in 2025

Angels Rise in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet

