Angels Notes: Ex-Halo Retires, Mike Trout Update, Blockbuster Trade Idea
The Los Angeles Angels have won eight games in a row thanks to a 7-4 victory over the Miami Marlins. They are back to .500 at 25-25, and have hit multiple home runs in seven consecutive games.
In other news, a former top prospect for the Halos suddenly announced his retirement. He was very briefly wearing an Angels jersey in The Show as he was then a part of a deal to bring an ace to Anaheim.
Additionally, Mike Trout has provided a major injury update. The three-time MVP has been on the injured list since May 1 and is 'excited' to be where he is in his recovery.
Finally, a big money Halos All-Star has been linked to a National League team according to an insider. Depending on what the return is, this offer might have to be worth listening to, but the Halos may not be so quick to change anything amid this glorious winning streak.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Former Angels Top Prospect Used in Blockbuster Trade Announces Sudden Retirement
Angels' Mike Trout Provides Massive Injury Update
Angels' $10 Million All-Star Linked to Needy NL-Team After Shocking Suspension
Angels Manager Pushes For His Young Superstar to Make All-Star Team
Angels Pitcher Placed on Injured List With Mysterious Injury
Angels Manager Provides Massive Update on $33 Million Pitcher's Return Timeline
Angels Starting Pitchers Are Last Standing to Accomplish Wild Feat in 2025
Angels Rise in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet
Angels Tweets of the Day:
