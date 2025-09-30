Angels Notes: Halos Have No Anthony Rendon News, Ominous Injury Update, Who’s 2026 Manager?
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon didn't play for the Angels in 2025, and has struggled with health since joining the team. Interim manager Ray Montgomery says the Angels have no news on his condition for next season.
“I don’t have any information in regards to where it stands for next year, where his health currently sits, other than I’m rooting for him,” Montgomery said, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
Robert Stephenson has also struggled with injury since signing with the Angels, and landed back on the injured list at the end of the 2025 season. When asked if the injury needed surgery, Stephenson declined to comment, saying he's continuing to undergo tests.
In other news, the Halos are spoiled for choice regarding their 2026 manager, and the decision could come soon. Fletcher revealed the Angels will make their decision shortly after the season, which ended Sunday.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Tweets of the Day:
