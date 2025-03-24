Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Make Big Trade, Former Top Prospect Joins Bullpen, Huge Mike Trout Goal

Gabe Smallson

Mar 10, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) throws the ball in against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) throws the ball in against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels made an enormous trade to land a World Series-winning right-hander in exchange for a southpaw who has been with the organization since 2015. The former Atlanta Braves pitcher was a former No. 3 overall MLB Draft pick and once considered a No. 2 prospect.

Despite the former prospect starting all 60 of his major league appearances, manager Ron Washington announced that he will begin the season in the bullpen. This will be a new position for the right-hander, but he will be joining a formidable bullpen this year.

Finally, three-time MVP Mike Trout revealed a major goal that he has for this season. Trout will also be playing in a new position in 2025, but hopes to do something that the Halos havent seen since 2014.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Acquire Former Top Prospect, World Series Champion Pitcher in Blockbuster Trade With Braves

Angels Recent Trade Acquisition to Open Season in Bullpen

Mike Trout Reveals Major Goal for Angels 2025 Season

Angels Trade Reliever to Braves in Shocking Move Before Opening Day

Angels Infielder Says Halos Will 'Shock A Lot Of People' in 2025

2 Former Angels Relievers Released By AL West Rival

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News