Angels Notes: Halos Make Big Trade, Former Top Prospect Joins Bullpen, Huge Mike Trout Goal
The Los Angeles Angels made an enormous trade to land a World Series-winning right-hander in exchange for a southpaw who has been with the organization since 2015. The former Atlanta Braves pitcher was a former No. 3 overall MLB Draft pick and once considered a No. 2 prospect.
Despite the former prospect starting all 60 of his major league appearances, manager Ron Washington announced that he will begin the season in the bullpen. This will be a new position for the right-hander, but he will be joining a formidable bullpen this year.
Finally, three-time MVP Mike Trout revealed a major goal that he has for this season. Trout will also be playing in a new position in 2025, but hopes to do something that the Halos havent seen since 2014.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Acquire Former Top Prospect, World Series Champion Pitcher in Blockbuster Trade With Braves
Angels Recent Trade Acquisition to Open Season in Bullpen
Mike Trout Reveals Major Goal for Angels 2025 Season
Angels Trade Reliever to Braves in Shocking Move Before Opening Day
Angels Infielder Says Halos Will 'Shock A Lot Of People' in 2025
2 Former Angels Relievers Released By AL West Rival
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.