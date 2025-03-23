Angels Infielder Says Halos Will 'Shock A Lot Of People' in 2025
The Los Angeles Angels are looking to defy expectations this season.
After recording the worst winning percentage in franchise history last season in a 99-loss campaign, the Halos have been doing everything they can to ensure a much better outcome in 2025 through key acquisitions this offseason, switching positions of generational talents on the team, and even a unique rule manager Ron Washington imposed.
The skipper told the team that no players are to be on their cellphones while in the clubhouse in an effort to built team chemistry. Three-time MVP Mike Trout and newly acquired veteran Kyle Hendricks have been tasked with enforcing this rule.
In a technology-driven age, one might expect the team would be immediately opposed to this, but the change seems to be working and building what Washington wanted so far.
“It's been good,” Trout said. “The guys are interacting more. I think the biggest thing we're working on this year, just building that family chemistry, getting everybody on board.”
Even the young players like 24-year-old shortstop Zach Neto has grown a liking to this new standard set by the manager. He even went as far as to say that it may actually lead to more on-field success than what the Angels saw last season.
“I feel like we're gonna shock a lot of people and I've been saying it the first day we got here on camp that our clubhouse is in a better spot than what it was last year,” Neto said. “It could be with Wash’s new rule of not using their phones in here. We’re building relationships and talking to all the pitchers from a position player standpoint. It’s just different.”
Different is what the Halos need at the moment.
Trout will be playing a different position than the one he has grown accustomed to since 2012 as he will be sliding from center field to right in an attempt to lower injury risk.
As Opening Day is right around the corner, things seem to be trending towards a more successful 2025, and potentially getting back into the contender conversation for the first time in over a decade.
