Angels Notes: Halos Make Massive Roster Move, Cut Former All-Star, Blockbuster Trade Idea
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the New York Yankees, 1-0, on Wednesday. They have dropped five in a row and fell to 25-30.
Ahead of the eventual series sweep, the Halos made a massive roster move that designated a pair of veterans — one of which earned two All-Star honors over the course of his career — for assignment. The roster shift also activated a player signed in January 2024 who finally debuted in an Angels uniform on Wednesday.
Additionally, an injury-prone Angels infielder has been linked to the New York Yankees among other teams in what would be a major trade deadline move. Although this is his first season on the team, the would-be return might be too good to refuse if an offer was on the table.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Make Massive Roster Move, Activate $33 Million Reliever, Cut 2 Veterans
Angels' $5 Million Addition Linked to Yankees, Others in Potential Trade Deadline Move
When Will Mike Trout Return to Angels Lineup?
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe Defends Questionable Decision in Loss to Yankees
Angels Outfielder Likes A's Clubhouse in Sacramento More Than Oakland
Why Did Angels Keep Jo Adell Over Kyren Paris to Make Room for Chris Taylor?
Angels Cut Former All-Star in Major Roster Shakeup
