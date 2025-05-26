Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Make Roster Move, Update on Pitcher Hit in Head, Series Loss to Marlins

Gabe Smallson

Apr 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels reliever Jake Eder (39) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
/ Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Angels fell to the Miami Marlins, 3-0, on Sunday as they lost the series and dropped to 25-27.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Halos made a massive roster move, shuffling their pitching room. A right-hander was optioned back to Triple-A, while a southpaw was called up to the Angels.

Additionally, there is a health update on the Halos' No. 3 overall prospect who was hit in the head by a line drive recently. The team placed him on the minor-league concussion injured list May 14 upon his release from the hospital as a team insider provided the latest.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

